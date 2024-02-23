Maui Surf Forecast for February 24, 2024
|Shores
|Tonight
|Saturday
|Surf
|Surf
|PM
|AM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|3-5
|4-6
|6-8
|7-10
|West Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|South Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|East Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|3-5
|3-5
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy. Occasional showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the mid 60s.
|Winds
|East winds 15 to 20 mph.
|Weather
|Partly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the upper 70s.
|Winds
|East winds around 20 mph.
|Sunrise
|6:51 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:27 PM HST.
Swell Summary
An upward trend in surf along north and west facing shores is expected over the weekend as a fresh, long-period north- northwest swell arrives late tonight, then builds down the island chain. This swell will peak late Saturday through Saturday night. We are keeping the surf forecast just below advisory levels for the moment, since confidence is not high enough for a High Surf Advisory. However, will monitor the buoys as the swell arrives in case one is needed. A slow downward trend is expected by late Sunday.
Surf along exposed north and east facing shores will trend up early next week as a medium-period north-northeast swell arrives. Surf heights will likely reach the advisory levels (potentially near the warning level for east facing shores)as this swell peaks Monday through Tuesday. Otherwise, short-period/rough surf is anticipated along exposed eastern shores due to the strong trades locally and upstream.
Surf along south facing shores will potentially trend up late next week due to the arrival of a long-period south swell.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.
Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.
Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.
Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com