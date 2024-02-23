Maui Surf Forecast for February 24, 2024

Shores Tonight Saturday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 3-5 4-6 6-8 7-10 West Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 South Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 East Facing 2-4 2-4 3-5 3-5

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Occasional showers. Low Temperature In the mid 60s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.3 feet 08:04 PM HST. High 2.3 feet 02:58 AM HST.

SATURDAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the upper 70s. Winds East winds around 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.4 feet 09:14 AM HST. High 1.5 feet 02:34 PM HST. Sunrise 6:51 AM HST. Sunset 6:27 PM HST.

Swell Summary

An upward trend in surf along north and west facing shores is expected over the weekend as a fresh, long-period north- northwest swell arrives late tonight, then builds down the island chain. This swell will peak late Saturday through Saturday night. We are keeping the surf forecast just below advisory levels for the moment, since confidence is not high enough for a High Surf Advisory. However, will monitor the buoys as the swell arrives in case one is needed. A slow downward trend is expected by late Sunday.

Surf along exposed north and east facing shores will trend up early next week as a medium-period north-northeast swell arrives. Surf heights will likely reach the advisory levels (potentially near the warning level for east facing shores)as this swell peaks Monday through Tuesday. Otherwise, short-period/rough surf is anticipated along exposed eastern shores due to the strong trades locally and upstream.

Surf along south facing shores will potentially trend up late next week due to the arrival of a long-period south swell.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.