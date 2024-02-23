Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for February 24, 2024

February 23, 2024, 8:00 PM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
2 minutesLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

no slideshow

Photo Credit: Todd Melton










Shores
Tonight
Saturday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
3-5
4-6
6-8
7-10 




West Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




South Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




East Facing
2-4
2-4
3-5
3-5 







TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Occasional showers. 




Low Temperature
In the mid 60s. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.3 feet 08:04 PM HST.




High 2.3 feet 02:58 AM HST.
















SATURDAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the upper 70s. 




Winds
East winds around 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.4 feet 09:14 AM HST.




High 1.5 feet 02:34 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:51 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:27 PM HST.









Swell Summary




An upward trend in surf along north and west facing shores is expected over the weekend as a fresh, long-period north- northwest swell arrives late tonight, then builds down the island chain. This swell will peak late Saturday through Saturday night. We are keeping the surf forecast just below advisory levels for the moment, since confidence is not high enough for a High Surf Advisory. However, will monitor the buoys as the swell arrives in case one is needed. A slow downward trend is expected by late Sunday. 


Surf along exposed north and east facing shores will trend up early next week as a medium-period north-northeast swell arrives. Surf heights will likely reach the advisory levels (potentially near the warning level for east facing shores)as this swell peaks Monday through Tuesday. Otherwise, short-period/rough surf is anticipated along exposed eastern shores due to the strong trades locally and upstream. 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
Surf along south facing shores will potentially trend up late next week due to the arrival of a long-period south swell. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.



				  Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
ADVERTISEMENT
 
 
Sponsored Content
 
 
 
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
						Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing
					
				


				
 
 
Subscribe to our Newsletter

            Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
            
  •  
  •  
Cancel
×
 
  
 
 
 
 
  
 
 
  
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments