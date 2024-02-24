KS Maui celebrates 2024 Hoʻolauleʻa on March 2

File Photo: Kamehameha Schools Hoʻolauleʻa. PC: KS Maui

The Parent Teacher Student ʻOhana of Kamehameha Schools Maui invites families and friends to celebrate Hoʻolauleʻa 2024 on March 2. The 19th annual celebration will be held in person on the campus grounds in Upcountry Maui.

The event will be filled with food, Hawaiian entertainment, cultural displays, games, crafts, Country Store bargains, a Silent Auction, food trucks, keiki zone, vendor village, sweet shoppe and more.

Performers include the KSM Hawaiian Ensemble, Kula Waena ʻUkulele Band, Hālau Kekuaokalāʻauʻalaʻiliahi, Kaulike Pescaia, Kūʻikawā, Wehilei, Mahele Luna’s very own 3+2, Hammah House Band and Nuff Seed, and all day Moʻolelo with Cody Pueo Pata.

This year’s theme is Ka ua Paʻūpili o Lele (“The pill-soaking rain of Lele”) in honor of Lele (Lahaina) and its people. The logo—designed by Wailani Artates—provides a visual representation of hoʻopili (“bringing together”). Its blades of pili grass form a hale to symbolize ʻohana and community being brought to shelter one another during a time of rebuilding.

Hoʻolauleʻa is the school’s biggest fundraiser and contributes to over 75% of its giving budget for the following school year. All proceeds from the event go towards various student enrichment grants, scholarships, teacher appreciation activations and ʻohana engagement.

Scrips are needed to purchase all items at the event, except the Country Store and Hydration station, which will accept credit card payments. There will not be an ATM onsite.

Shuttle buses start at 7 a.m., with pick up at Terminal, Elementary Blacktop, Kekūhaupiʻo and Pāki Hall and will run through 5 p.m.​

Handicap parking is available with valid ID and handicap placard.