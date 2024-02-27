Two more teen girls arrested on Maui amid investigation into alleged school threats

Two teen girls were arrested on Tuesday afternoon following an investigation into an alleged threat at ʻĪao Intermediate School.

Police said their investigation revealed two girls, ages 13 and 14, were responsible for a threat involving the school, and both were arrested for first degree terroristic threatening.

The parents of the girls were notified and informed of the circumstances regarding the incident, and both teens were released to their parents after authorization from Family Court.

This comes following the arrest of another 13-year-old girl in connection with an alleged threat at Kalama Intermediate School on Monday. Police say an investigation revealed the teen was responsible for a threat at that school. She was also released to her parents.

Police continue to investigate several alleged threats toward various schools within the county. The investigation started into an alleged threat at Baldwin High School over the weekend in which a message was written on a toilet seat and was circulating online. That resulted in an increased police presence on campus.

“We want to assure the community that an increase in police presence in and around school campuses and surrounding areas will continue throughout the week,” police said in a news release update on Tuesday afternoon. “We urge the public to remain vigilant and immediately report any suspicious activity or information to MPD.”