Applications open March 8 for Maui Office of Economic Development grants

Maui Grant Handbook. PC: County of Maui

Approximately $450,000 in funding is available through the County of Maui Office of Economic Development for grants toward programs, projects and events that promote and nurture economic development in Maui County. The department will accept new grant applications starting on March 8, and continuing until funds have been exhausted.

“We’re looking for proposals that are consistent with community needs and priorities and will serve as catalysts for economic growth and capacity-building,” said Luana Mahi, Director of the Office of Economic Development in a news release. “We want to support local businesses and nonprofits that are striving to achieve self-sufficiency, while serving our community with impactful programs, projects and events.”

Funding is available for initiatives in regional areas, including $65,000 for Kahului; $52,500 for West Maui; $37,000 for Pukalani; $27,500 for South Maui; and $5,000 for Haʻikū, Pāʻia and Makawao. Other grants include: $98,967 for sports and events; $50,000 for South Maui youth sports and youth evaluation programs; $50,000 for Maui County residents’ participation in and hosting of events; $29,000 for workforce development; $20,000 for Hāna travel; and $15,000 for tourism management.

Applicants may be for-profit or nonprofit organizations, and they must be in good standing with state and federal governments. Fiscal Year 2024 grant handbooks are available at https://drive.google.com/file/d/1ghySBRNVYyYhSIFA_Rv5M_wr6xMJ3IKA/view.

For more information, contact the OED staff at [email protected] or 808-270-7710.