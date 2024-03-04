Maui News

Maui police seek help in locating missing Molokaʻi man

March 4, 2024, 1:59 PM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Timothy Webb, 77, of Kaunakakai, Molokaʻi. PC: Maui Police Department.

The Maui Police Department is seeking the public’s help with any information on the whereabouts of Timothy Webb, 77, of Kaunakakai, Molokaʻi.

Webb was reported missing on Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, by a concerned acquaintance who had not heard from him since December 2023. Webb was last seen at his residence in Kaunakai on Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2023.    

Webb is described as 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighs 200 pounds, and has gray hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a yellow shirt and camouflage colored shorts.  Webb has mobility issues and requires the assistance of a wheelchair to get around.

Anyone with information on Webb’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Maui Police Department’s non-emergency number at 808-244-6400, or dial 911 if it’s an emergency, and refer to MPD report No. 24-006346.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsored Content

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments