The Democratic Party of Hawaiʻi prepares for Presidential Party-Run Primary

The Democratic Party of Hawaiʻi is set to host its 2024 Presidential Party-Run Primary tonight, March 6, 2024 at various locations across Hawaiʻi. Voting will begin at 6 p.m. and end at 8 p.m. HST.

Residents wishing to cast their vote in the Party-Run Primary must be a registered voter and an enrolled member of the Democratic Party of Hawaiʻi.

Members will have the opportunity to vote for Joseph R. Biden Jr, Jason Michael Palmer, Armando “Mando” Perez-Serrato, Dean Phillips, and Marriane Williamson. Voters will also have the choice to vote uncommitted.

Preliminary Results will be announced after 8:30 p.m. HST when all votes have been counted.

“The Democratic Party of Hawaiʻi has been hard at work for months in preparation for the upcoming Presidential Party-Run Primary; I am grateful for every single volunteer that stepped up to make this happen. I want to wish all the candidates the best of luck,” said Adrian Tam, interim Party Chair of the Democratic Party of Hawaiʻi.

The Party-Run Primary will be held in conjunction with the Biennial Elections for Democratic leadership positions and the election of delegates to the State Convention happening at the Hilton Hawaiian Village on May 18-19, 2024.

Voting will be done in-person, and there will be no mail-in option this year. Voters are encouraged to vote at their district location, however, they may choose to vote at any of the polling locations listed.

Biennial Meeting Locations are as follows:

01 Laupāhoehoe Community Charter Cafeteria 35-2065 Old Māmalahoa Highway, Laupāhoehoe, 96764

02 ILWU Hilo Union Hall 100 West Lanikaula St., Hilo, HI 96820

03 Keaʻau Community Center16-186 Pili Mua St, Keaʻau, HI 96749

04 Hawai’i Academy of Arts & Science 15-1397 Homestead Road, Pāhoa, HI 96778

05 Keaʻau Community Center 16-186 Pili Mua St, Keaʻau, HI 96749

HD 5 Satellite – Ocean View Community Center 92-8924 Leilani Circle, Ocean View, HI 96737

HD 5 Satellite – Rodney Yano Memorial Hall 82-6145 Māmalahoa Highway, Captain Cook, HI 96704

06 Kona Outdoor Circle Education Center 76-6280 Kuakini Highway, Kailua-Kona, HI 96740

07 West Hawai’i Civic Center 74-5044 And Keohokalole Highway, Kailua-Kona, HI 96740

08 Waimea Elementary School Cafeteria 67-1225 Māmalahoa Highway, Kamuela, HI 96743

09 ILWU Hall Maui Division 896 Lower Main St., Wailuku, HI 96793

10 ILWU Hall Maui Division 896 Lower Main St., Wailuku, HI 96793

11 Maui Research and Technology Park -Malcolm Center Suite 1, 1305 North Holopono St., Kīhei, HI 96753

12 Samuel E. Kalama Intermediate School Cafeteria 120 Makani Road, Makawao, HI 96768

HD 13-1 Pāʻia Community Center 252 Hāna Highway, Pāʻia, HI 96779

HD 13-2, & 3 Hāna High and Elementary School Cafeteria, 4111 Hāna Highway, Hāna 96713

Lānaʻi HD 13-4 ILWU Hall Lānaʻi 840 Ilima Ave., Lānaʻi City 96763

Molokai HD 13-5,6,7,8, & 9 Mitchell Pauole Community Center 90 Ainoa St., Kaunakakai 96748

14 Royal Kahana Maui, Surf Room 4365 Lower Honoapiʻilani Road, Lahaina, 96761

15 Hanalei Neighborhood Center 5-5358 Kūhiō Highway, Hanalei, HI 96714;

HD-15 Satellite Kapaʻa Neighborhood Center 4491 Kou St., Kapaʻa, HI 96746

16 HGEA Hall 3213 Akahi St, Līhuʻe, HI 96766

17 Hanapēpē Neighborhood Center 4451 Pūʻolo Rd, Hanapēpē, HI 96716

18 ʻĀina Haina Elementary School Cafeteria 801 W. Hind Dr., Honolulu, HI 96821

19 ʻĀina Haina Elementary School Cafeteria 801 W. Hind Dr., Honolulu, HI 96821

20 Kaimuki High School Cafeteria 2705 Kaimuki Ave., Honolulu, HI 96816

21 Kaimuki High School Cafeteria 2705 Kaimuki Ave., Honolulu, HI 96816

22 Stevenson Middle School Cafeteria 1202 Prospect St., Honolulu, HI 96822

23 Kaimuki High School Cafeteria 2705 Kaimuki Ave., Honolulu, HI 96816

24 Kaimuki High School Cafeteria 2705 Kaimuki Ave., Honolulu, HI 96816

25 McKinley High School Library 1039 S. King St., Honolulu, HI 96814

26 Stevenson Middle School Cafeteria 1202 Prospect St., Honolulu, HI 96822

27 Stevenson Middle School Cafeteria 1202 Prospect St., Honolulu, HI 96822

28 Farrington High School Cafeteria 1564 N. King St., Honolulu, HI 96817

29 Farrington High School Cafeteria 1564 N. King St., Honolulu, HI 96817

30 Farrington High School Cafeteria 1564 N. King St., Honolulu, HI 96817

31 Moanalua High School Student Center 2825 Ala Ilima St., Honolulu, HI 96818

32 ʻAiea Public Library 99-374 Pohai Pl., ʻAiea, HI 96701

33 ʻAiea Public Library 99-374 Pohai Pl., ʻAiea, HI 96701

34 Waipahu High School Cafeteria 94-1211 Farrington Highway, Waipahu, HI 96797

35 Waipahu High School Cafeteria 94-1211 Farrington Highway, Waipahu, HI 96797

36 Waipahu High School Cafeteria 94-1211 Farrington Highway, Waipahu, HI 96797

37 Mililani High School Cafeteria 95-1200 Meheula Parkway, Mililani, HI 96789

38 Mililani High School Cafeteria 95-1200 Meheula Parkway, Mililani, HI 96789

39 Waipahu High School Cafeteria 94-1211 Farrington Highway, Waipahu, HI 96797

40 Ewa Beach Public Library 91-950 North Road, Ewa Beach, HI 96706

41 Ewa Beach Public Library 91-950 North Road, Ewa Beach, HI 96706

42 Operating Engineers Local Union 3 2181 Lauwiliwili St., Kapolei, HI 96707

43 Makakilo Recreation Center, Rm 2 92-1140 Makakilo Dr., Kapolei, HI 96707

44 Nānākuli Public Library 89-070 Farrington Highway, Waiʻanae, HI 96792

45 Waiʻanae Public Library 85-625 Farrington Highway, Waiʻanae, HI 96792

46 Wahiawa District Park Hale Koa Room 1139 Kilani Ave., Wahiawa, HI 96786

47 Hauʻula Community Association Center 54-010 Kukuna Road, Hauʻula, HI 96717

48 KEY Project Room – 105 47-200 Waiheʻe Rd., Kāneʻohe, HI 96744

49 Castle High School Cafeteria 45-386 Kāneʻohe Bay Dr., Kāneʻohe, HI 96744

50 Castle High School Cafeteria 45-386 Kāneʻohe Bay Dr., Kāneʻohe, HI 96744

51 Waimanalo Public Library 41-1320 Kalanianaʻole Highway, Waimanalo, HI 96795