Child & Family Service offers resources to community following murder-suicide in Mānoa

In the wake of the tragic murder-suicide on Oʻahu, where a devastating act of violence claimed the lives of a Mānoa family, Child & Family Service (CFS) extended condolences to the friends and relatives of the victims and is offering resources to assist the community.

CFS is offering The Parent Line, a resource for parents, teachers and caregivers to learn more about how to talk about the incident with their children. It also provides guidance and resources for adults. “This free and confidential service offers hope and help, providing resources and support throughout the state,” according to the organization.

Oʻahu: 808-526-1222

Neighbor islands: 1-800-816-1222 (toll-free)

Hours: Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Closed on holidays

Website: www.theparentline.org

“This heartbreaking incident also serves as a grim reminder of the critical importance of addressing domestic violence and supporting those in vulnerable situations,” according to CFS. “As an organization committed to the well-being and safety of families, we urge anyone who may be experiencing or knows someone in an unsafe environment to call their local nonprofit. We are here to help, no matter what,” organization leaders advise.

The childandfamilyservice.org website provides a comprehensive list of hotlines and programs for domestic abuse survivors, including:

808-841-0822 – Oʻahu, operated by CFS

808-322-7233 – West Hawaiʻi Island, operated by CFS

808-959-8864 – East Hawaiʻi Island, operated by CFS

808-245-6362 – Kauaʻi, operated by the YWCA Crisis Hotline

808-579-9581 – Maui, operated by Women Helping Women

808-567-6888 – Molokaʻi, operated by Molokaʻi Community Service Council

The Domestic Violence Action Center (DVAC) on Oahu also provides critical support:

808-531-3771 – Oʻahu helpline

800-690-6200 – toll-free helpline

605-956-5680 – texting line

For those needing national assistance, the National Domestic Violence Hotline is ready to help:

1-800-799-SAFE (7233) – national helpline

1-800-787-3224 (TTY)

Text “START” to 88788

www.thehotline.org

In moments of crisis, the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline is available by dialing 988.

