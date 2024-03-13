Hawaiʻi Ocean Awareness and Action Day planned at the state Capitol



















A Hawaiʻi Ocean Awareness and Action Day takes place this Friday, March 15 at the state Capitol. The second annual event features participation from 25 nonprofit organizations and government agencies, focused on ocean related issues.

The groups seek to collectively address ongoing and new, emerging environmental threats to Hawaiʻi’s coral reefs, fisheries, marine life, wildlife, clean beaches, coastal waters and coastlines.”

Ocean stewardship advocates and government leaders will bring attention to “the degradation of Hawaiʻi’s oceans, the impact this is having on the well-being of Hawai‘i residents and the economic health of the state, and the need for urgent intervention and funding for natural resource management and restoration.”

Organizers say the event provides opportunities for lawmakers and others in the community to learn about the need to increase and sustain funding for practical, science-based solutions and Native Hawaiian cultural practices to restore thriving coral reefs, abundant marine life and resilient coastlines.

The exhibits will be available from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. A news conference will follow from 1 to 2 p.m.

Among those in attendance will be: Archie Kalepa of Lele Aloha on Maui; Tapani Vuori, President of the Maui Ocean Center Marine Institute; Randy Kosaki who will speaking as a member of the nonprofit organization Fish Pono; Maria Lujan Achirica of the Surfrider Foundation; Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke; Rep. Nicole Lowen; Dawn Chang, Chair of the Hawai‘i Department of Land and Natural Resources; and Stuart Coleman, Executive Director of Wastewater Alternatives & Innovations.

Participating organizations include: Akoakoa Reef Restoration Program (Arizona State University); Center for Marine Debris Research; Conservation Council for Hawai‘i; Fish Pono —Save Our Reefs; For the Fishes; Hawai‘i Department of Land and Natural Resources – Division of Aquatic Resources; Hawai‘i Monitoring and Reporting Collaborative; Kua‘āina Ulu ‘Auamo Mālama Pūpūkea-Waimea; Kuleana Coral Restoration; Mālama Maunalua; Maui Nui Makai Network; Maui Ocean Center; Miloliʻi CBSFA – Kalanihale; NOAA Fisheries; Pacific Remote Islands Coalition; Pacific Whale Foundation; Parley; Resources Legacy Fund; Sustainable Coastlines Hawai‘i; The Nature Conservancy; WAI: Wastewater Alternatives & Innovations; and Waikīkī Aquarium.