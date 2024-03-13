Imua presents The Color Festival Hawaiʻi, April 28, 2024

Imua presents The Color Festival Hawaiʻi April 28, from 12-6 p.m. at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center, Events Lawn. Gates open at 11:30 a.m. The Color Festival Hawaiʻi celebrates the color and diversity of life with music, entertainment, dancing and fun for the whole family.

Tickets on sale online only at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 14, 2024.

The Color Festival Hawai’i is a modern American version of a traditional Indian Holi Festival, a 1,000-year-old ritual of throwing and applying of colored powders on friends and family, which gives the holiday its common name, “Festival of Colors.” Clouds of colors dancing in the wind carry the message of love and happiness across to all who participate.

This annual event features energetic music, amazing food, and explosions of color as participants come together to celebrate everyone’s uniqueness. The message behind color festivals is one of inclusion— “living under the same one rainbow and celebrating life together,” according to organizers.

The throwing of colors will be accompanied by live music from Silky Sister, Rabbit, Little Monarch, Shea Derrick & Full Flavor Band, Sierra, and The Gretchen Rhodes Band – with DJ Sweet Beats weaving it all together.

Color packets will be available for sale at the event.

The MACC will be collecting donations for the Maui Food Bank. Patrons are invited to bring items for those impacted by the wildfires. Donation bins will be located near the MACC’s main entry gates.

Tickets are $35 for adults and $25 for youth age 6-18, plus applicable fees. Children up to age 5 get in for free. All ticket sales are online only.

The MACC Box Office is not currently open for window sales. It is accessible for ticket inquiries only by email. The Box Office will open at 10 a.m. the day of the event for will call pick up and sales of any remaining tickets. It is recommended that the print-at-home (or viewable on mobile devices) option is selected to minimize traffic and delays entering the venue.