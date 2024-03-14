Brush fire burns 3 acres in Hoʻolehua, Molokaʻi

A brush fire burned 3 acres in Hoʻolehua, Molokaʻi before being brought under control on Wednesday. Three homes were evacuated during the incident as a precaution.

Crews responded to the call at 2:25 p.m. on March 13, in an area near Farrington Ave. and Anahaki St. Upon arrival, crews found a half acre of brush burning.

Firefighters requested heavy equipment to assist with access while they extended hose lines to attack the fire. Crews were able to contain the fire with the assistance of heavy equipment, and had the blaze under control by 5 p.m.

Evacuated residents were able to return to their homes by 6 p.m. and the fire was extinguished before 9 p.m., according to department reports.

Crews remained on scene mopping up, and continued to make checks in the area throughout the night.

The cause of the fire was undetermined. No damages were reported.

Units responding to the scene included: Engine 9, Engine 4, Tanker 4, Engine 12, Air 1, Public Works tankers and heavy equipment.

