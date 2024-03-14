Former President Trump dominates Hawaiʻi GOP Caucus vote on March 12

The Hawaii Republican Party released its caucus results, showing former President Trump taking the most votes by far. Screen grab Hawaii Republican Party

The Hawaii Republican Party released the results of its March 12 presidential caucus, showing that former President Donald Trump took the most votes by a very far margin.

The former president received 3,506 votes, with former South Carolina governor and UN ambassador Nikki Haley a distant second place with 58 votes. Other candidates on the Hawaiʻi GOP ballot were Ron DeSantis, 23 votes; Vivek Ramaswamy, 18 votes; Chris Christie, seven votes; and single votes each for David Stuckenberg, Doug Burgum and Ryan Binkley.

“The voters of Hawaiʻi have made their voices heard,” the Hawaiʻi GOP said in announcing the results on its website.

The distribution of votes per congressional district was: Congressional District 1, 1,476 votes; and Congressional District 2, 1,142 votes.

“We want to extend our gratitude to all the voters who participated in this important democratic process,” the Republican Party said. “Your engagement and enthusiasm are vital to our party and our nation’s political landscape.”

The party’s website noted that the voting results were not final.

“We are committed to ensuring every vote is counted accurately and fairly,” the party said.

Final results are pending the receipt and tallying of all provisional ballots. After those are counted, the party will release its final caucus results.

Nationally, Trump has been the GOP’s presumptive nominee for president after Haley ended her campaign March 6. She was the last remaining candidate to challenge the former president for the party’s nomination.