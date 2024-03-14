Hawaiʻi influencer Bretman Rock recognized at state Capitol

Social media influencer Bretman Rock visits the State Capitol to be recognized by the State’s Filipino Causus and House of Representatives. Photo Courtesy to Hawaiʻi House of Representatives.

Bretman Rock Sacayanan Laforga, a social media personality hailing from West Oʻahu, was recognized by the Legislature’s Filipino Caucus and the Hawaiʻi House of Representatives during a ceremony at the state Capitol on Wednesday.

Acknowledged for his impact locally, statewide, and internationally, particularly among Hawaiʻi residents and Filipino Americans, Bretman’s visit symbolized the intersection of his Hawaiʻi and Filipino-American heritage that is reflected in his social media content shared globally.

Upon his arrival at the Hawaiʻi State Capitol, Bretman was welcomed on the fifth floor by Gov. Josh Green, M.D., and Lieutenant Governor Sylvia Luke, who offered their congratulations to the 25-year-old media personality.

“Mahalo for all you do to inspire people from around the world and especially Hawai‘i’s keiki to not only be proud of their cultural heritage but to be their true authentic self,” said Gov. Green. “Not only are you able to use social media as a tool for good, but you’re able to inspire people who don’t often get the spotlight. You’re breaking of barriers and success are truly commendable and I’m so proud that you’re an ambassador of aloha and from Hawai‘i for the world.”

“What’s truly inspiring about Bretman is his unwavering commitment to living authentically and sharing his genuine self with the world. Bretman is undoubtedly a treasure to Hawaiʻi, and his authenticity inspires us all to be our truest selves,” said Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke.

“There are three rocks in Hawaiʻi,” said Bretman Rock. “Barack, The Rock, and Bretman Rock.”

Next, Bretman participated in a Hawaiʻi State Legislature Filipino Caucus meeting. Presented with a gavel from the legislators, Bretman presided over the meeting by gaveling in and out, then dived into his history as a Filipino immigrant, and shared his experiences as a member of the LGBTQ+ community.

At noon, the House of Representatives convened for Floor Session and recognized Bretman during a Floor presentation. Representatives Darius K. Kila, Rachele F. Lamosao, and Adrian K. Tam delivered remarks, commending Bretman for achievements made in his career.

“Bretman, your journey is a testament to the power of dreams and the resilience of the human spirit,” said State Rep. Darius K. Kila (D-44). “You have overcome obstacles and defied expectations, blazing a trail for others to follow. Your influence reaches far beyond our shores, touching the lives of countless individuals across Hawaiʻi and beyond, inspiring us all to embrace our uniqueness and celebrate our individuality.”

“Bretman’s journey reminds us that our differences are what make us beautiful and that embracing our roots can be a source of strength and inspiration,” said Rep. Rachele F. Lamosao (D-36). “His success is a beacon of hope for young Filipino Americans and aspiring content creators, showing them that with hard work, perseverance, and a little bit of sparkle, anything is possible.”

“Your mannerisms have helped normalize acceptance of individuals who may be different, making me and my friends feel validated; you’ve inspired youth and adults across the country to live authentically,” said Rep. Adrian K. Tam (D-24), who also serves as co-convenor of the Legislature’s Equality Caucus. “Your impact is immeasurable, as seen in the countless LGBTQ individuals who see themselves in you,”

Following the Floor Presentation, members of the House of Representatives had the opportunity to greet Bretman and extend their congratulations.

A recording of the House floor session is uploaded on the Hawaiʻi House of Representatives YouTube Channel.