Hui Noʻeau presents solo exhibitions showcasing two Maui artists

(Left to Right) Sachelle Dae _Lunch Bunch_ and Zenobia Lakdawalla _ Line Field. PC: Hui No‘eau Visual Arts Center

Hui No‘eau Visual Arts Center is unveiling two concurrent solo exhibits by Maui artists Sachelle Dae and Zenobia Lakdawalla as part of the organization’s Solo Artist Exhibition series. An opening reception will take place at the Hui on Friday, March 22 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. The exhibitions will be on display from March 22 to May 17.

Hui No‘eau’s Solo Artist Exhibition series provides two artists with the unique opportunity to be involved in all facets of exhibition planning and installation. It challenges artists to envision and produce an innovative and cohesive body of work to be shown in a professional gallery setting.

Through an open call to artists across the state, Dae and Lakdawalla were selected as the two artists to present their solo shows in the upcoming exhibition.

Sachelle Dae will present “That which nourishes us.” Recognizing the nourishment that is contained in all things calls for a life of reciprocity with the land and each other. Fruits from Aunty, bodyboarding in the ocean after school, ‘ulu hanging on a tree, friends and family come together to celebrate a shared love.

“Dae’s artwork is a visual connection to the unique moments, people, organisms, and places of our island home, Maui,” described the Hui No‘eau. “In the awareness of all that nourishes us, we find a new vision to counterbalance our modern day ‘never enough.'”

Zenobia Lakdawalla will introduce “The Temperature of Color”—an exhibition of new work that defines the potential of line through multi-disciplinary practices in graphic design, print-making, and three-dimensional materials. It is an exploration in the luminescence and chromaticity of color and the visual perception of color and light.

Artist walkthroughs will be held on Thursday, April 11 from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. with Sachelle Dae and on Thursday, April 18 from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. with Zenobia Lakdawalla. The exhibition will be open to the public with free admission from March 22 through May 17, Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Hui Hui No‘eau Visual Arts Center is located at 2841 Baldwin Ave. in Makawao. For additional information visit huinoeau.com/exhibitions.

