Multi-agency search and rescue exercise in South Maui

An Air Station Barbers Point MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew hoists a simulated medical patient from the deck of the Coast Guard Cutter William Hart (WPC 1134) during a search and rescue exercise (SAREX) off Maui, during a previous exercise. SAREXs are designed to evaluate notification and response procedures and identify shortfalls in communication and coordination of response during SAR incidents. The upcoming exercise will be visible at Kīhei Boat Ramp, offshore waters between Maui and Lānaʻi. File photo 2019.

The County of Maui announced that numerous County, State and federal agencies will be participating in a joint search and rescue exercise this week. The most visible activities will take place Wednesday, March 20 from 8:30 a.m. to noon at Kīhei Boat Ramp and in the offshore waters between South Maui and the island of Lānaʻi.

A number of personnel, vehicles, watercraft and aircraft will be involved in the operational exercise off South Maui on Wednesday morning, and activities visible to the public will include rescue boats and watercraft that may be close to shore, low-flying aircraft, multiple helicopters, smoke markers and flares.

The public is asked to avoid the Kīhei Boat Ramp area and to refrain from calling the emergency dispatch line to keep phone lines open for actual emergencies.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The multi-agency tabletop and operational exercise takes place every two years over the course of two days, and involves Maui Fire and Police departments, the Maui County Ocean Safety division, the State Department of Land and Natural Resources – Division of Boating and Ocean Recreation, the US Coast Guard, American Medical Response (AMR ambulances and EMTs) and other agencies.

The joint exercise aims to coordinate and execute search and rescue support to test incident response, notification, communication and on-scene management.