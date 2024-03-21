World Peace Event concert at ʻĪao Theater featuring Jeff Peterson to benefit the Mohala Hou Foundation

World Peace event flyer.

A World Peace Event concert takes place this Sunday, March 24 at 3 p.m. at the historic ʻĪao Theater in Wailuku. The event features the music of slack key master Jeff Peterson and Tibetan flautist Nawang Khechog with the 3D film Tibetan Illusion Destroyer by Maui’s own Emmy Award filmmaker Dr. Tom Vendetti.

The proceeds are to benefit Keola Beamer’s Mohala Hou Foundation, to support and promote the teaching and sharing of Hawaiian music, dance, language and culture.

Tickets are on sale now at the ʻĪao Theater box office- $28, $32 and $42 [email protected].

The event is sponsored by Island Health, which provides specialized trauma treatment, mental health counseling and targeted cognitive based substance use treatment using a culturally aware approach.

“As a collective, we need to do anything and everything possibly available to preserve traditional Hawaiian Culture which is synonymous to Aloha. The true magic of the Hawaiian Islands is the spirit of Aloha,” said Island Health CEO Josette Sullins. “We formed IslandHealth.VIP to preserve culture, respect the ʻāina and offer integrative healthcare services.“