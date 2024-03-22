UpperKutz Barber Shop celebrates grand opening at Queen Kaʻahumanu Center



























Queen Kaʻahumanu Center celebrates the grand opening of UpperKutz Barber Shop this Saturday, March 23, starting at 10 a.m., featuring music, desserts, exclusive discounts and exciting raffles. The new barber shop is located on the second floor across from Fun Factory and next to Hot Topic.

From modest origins, barber Javier Alers Toro and his partner Liza Sialana began their venture by offering barber services at local swap meets and via mobile haircuts, meeting their customers wherever they were. They opened their first UpperKutz Barber Shop in 2011 on Lower Main St. in Wailuku, but after quickly outgrowing their space they moved to the Hoʻokahi Business Center in 2013 and have been there since.

Following the Lahaina fires last August, Javier reached out to local barbers, who were working at the shops that burned down, and offered them space and free rent of chairs in his Wailuku location. “To continue giving back to the community we wanted to find a bigger space, something more visible, and we decided, what a better opportunity than to find a new home at Queen Kaʻahumanu Center,” said Liza Sialana. UpperKutz currently has three barbers, one of whom is from Lahaina.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The expansion to Queen Kaʻahumanu Center will allow UpperKutz to accommodate more barbers and eventually begin a local barber academy. With aspirations to enhance the level of expertise in Hawaiʻi, UpperKutz hopes to foster a new generation of skilled barbers.

“UpperKutz is a vibrant, refreshing addition to our center,” said Queen Kaʻahumanu Center General Manager Kauwela Bisquera. “It’s heartwarming to see how our spaces are empowering local businesses to uniquely represent and support our community.”

Operating seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., UpperKutz Barber Shop offers a full-service barber experience tailored primarily for men. The shop provides a lively atmosphere with amenities such as complimentary coffee, mirrors embedded with streaming and tv capabilities and gaming consoles.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

For more information and to book an appointment, visit upperkutzbarbershop808.com.