Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for March 25, 2024

March 24, 2024, 8:00 PM HST
Chris Archer / ArcherShoots

HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH FACING SHORES










Shores
Tonight
Monday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
10-14
10-14
10-14
10-14 




West Facing
2-4
3-5
3-5
3-5 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
4-6
4-6
4-6
4-6 







TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. 




Low Temperature
In the mid 60s. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.8 feet 02:27 PM HST.




Low 0.1 feet 08:21 PM HST.




High 1.9 feet 02:29 AM HST.
















MONDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
Around 80. 




Winds
East winds around 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.1 feet 08:39 AM HST.




High 1.9 feet 02:57 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:24 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:39 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A large west-northwest to northwest swell will reach the islands soon and build tonight, raising surf along exposed shores to High Surf Advisory (HSA) levels this evening and lasting into Monday. Due to the westerly component of this swell, surf heights may approach HSA thresholds for west facing shores of the Big Island on Monday. 


Short period easterly wind wave swell will remain elevated and choppy as trade winds remain strong. As trades strengthen even further later next week, we should see another uptick along east facing shores during the second half of next week. South-facing shore surf will remain at background levels for the next several days. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.



				  Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.



				  Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
