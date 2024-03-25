Queen Kaʻahumanu Center hosts Easter Egg Scramble, March 30

Easter celebration. File PC: Queen Kaʻahumanu Center

Queen Kaʻahumanu Center will be hosting an Easter Egg Scramble at Center Court for the second year on Saturday, March 30, from 1 to 3 p.m.

The first 100 keiki to arrive will be greeted with a prize to kick off the festivities. Each keiki is encouraged to bring their own Easter basket for the Easter egg hunt, which will be divided into four different age groups (Ages 0-4, 5-7, 8-10, and 11-12), ensuring that every participant has the opportunity to receive treats.

Alongside the egg hunts, keiki and their families are invited to unleash their creativity at the free arts and crafts station hosted by Friends & Faire. Organizers say the Easter Bunny will be hopping around Center Court for photos.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“We’ve had an array of incredible events this March, and we’re thrilled to wrap it up with this Easter event for the entire ʻohana,” said General Manager Kauwela Bisquera. “This is a wonderful opportunity for families to come together, enjoy some festive activities, and make cherished memories.”

Easter celebration. PC: event flyer