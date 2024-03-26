AARP Hawaiʻi survey results: Older Maui voters overwhelmingly support family caregivers

Older registered voters on Maui overwhelmingly support a tax credit for family caregivers, according to a new AARP Hawaiʻi survey of registered voters 40 and older. That support is widespread and cuts across the political spectrum. Most respondents said the state does not provide enough support to family caregivers, according to the survey results.

Eighty-eight percent of Maui voters surveyed support a limited state income tax credit to offset the expenses of family caregivers as they help their older parents, spouses and other loved ones.

The support for a tax credit crosses party lines – 88% of Republicans, 88% of Independents and 90% of Democrats support a family caregiver tax credit with a large majority (66%) saying they strongly support a tax credit.

In addition, nearly half of older Maui voters (49%) said they would be more likely to vote for a candidate that supports a caregiver tax credit.

“The need for family caregivers is growing as our population ages and the financial and work strain that family caregivers endure isn’t going away,” said Kealiʻi Lopez, AARP Hawaiʻi state director. “Our kupuna want to live at home as they age. They don’t want to go to expensive taxpayer funded nursing homes if they can avoid it. Older voters in Hawaiʻi support the creation of a limited state income tax credit for family caregivers. Now is the time for the Legislature to act and help save family caregivers time and money and provide more support.”

House Bill 1769, to create a family caregiver tax credit, was deferred by the Senate Health and Human Services Committee. But House Bill 2404, which would expand eligibility for the state adult dependent tax credit, remains alive in the Senate Ways and Means Committee. AARP Hawaiʻi is asking the committee to consider amendments to expand the dependent care tax credit to allow more caregivers to benefit and to pass HB 2404.

AARP Hawaiʻi estimates that there are about 154,000 family caregivers in Hawaiʻi who provide 144 million hours of unpaid care to their loved ones each year, valued at $2.6 billion in unpaid labor.

The new survey provides more insight into older caregivers in Maui County.

Nearly half (48%) of older voters said they have experience providing care to a family member or friend with about one in seven currently providing care and three in 10 having been a caregiver in the past.

An estimated 71% feel or felt emotionally stressed and 32% felt financially stressed due their caregiving.

An estimated 90% of caregivers and former caregivers said they incurred expenses while caregiving.

Transportation is the most common expense (68%) on Maui.

About four in 10 caregivers have modified their own home or a loved one’s home or have purchased medical equipment.

About one in three bought prescription drugs or helped with housing costs such as rent, mortgage, utilities, or other upkeep expenses.

About one in five spend their own money on respite care and other medical costs.

“The average family caregiver in the US spends about 26% of their income on caregiving, that adds up to an average of more than $7,200 a year. Family caregivers do so much for others and sacrifice so much. They deserve some recognition and support from the Legislature. We strongly believe this and the survey shows older voters believe this too,” Lopez said.