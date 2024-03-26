FAFSA Hawaiʻi Hotline extends hours for local families

UH graduation. PC: University of Hawai’i

To further provide direct support to local families with the many challenges surrounding the current Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) form and submission process, Hawaiʻi P-20 Partnerships for Education (Hawaiʻi P-20) and GEAR UP Hawaiʻi are extending the duration of the FAFSA Hawaiʻi Hotline and is now operating with new hours.

The FAFSA Hawaiʻi Hotline is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. through May 31. By dialing 808-842-2540 callers will be able to speak directly with counselors and financial aid specialists to assist with any FAFSA questions they may have.

“We understand there are many uncertainties surrounding the FAFSA, so it is wonderful that local families are utilizing this free resource to have their questions answered and to complete their form,” said Frank Green, financial aid and FAFSA outreach specialist for Hawaiʻi P-20. “We encourage all students seeking financial aid to complete the FAFSA every year, even if they do not think they will receive any funds, simply because there are many scholarships that require the FAFSA to be submitted for eligibility. We want to make sure that anyone planning to further their education is awarded as much funding as possible, and completing the FAFSA is the way to make that happen.”

Hawaiʻi P-20 will continue its Virtual FAFSA Completion Workshops on Wednesday evenings through April to allow families to ask financial aid questions and get individual assistance with creating their FSA ID, or work directly with an expert online to submit their FAFSA. During these sessions, attendees are placed with a representative to receive individualized feedback.

Online FAFSA Submission Summary (FSS) Review Workshops are also scheduled for the evenings of Thursday, March 28, and Thursday, April 4. The FSS Review Workshops will offer families details on what they can expect in the months following their FAFSA submission, including how to review their FSS and Student Aid Report.

For a complete listing of upcoming FAFSA and college planning webinars or to register, visit CollegeIsWithinReachHawaii.com.