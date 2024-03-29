Kīhei Charter School hosts 7th annual Hawaiian Lūʻau on April 6 to benefit athletic programs

Kihei Charter high school student Byron Ellis celebrates with school mates after winning his surfing division 5 title at DT Fleming Beach on March 2. Surfing is one of 11 different athletic options open to KCS students.

The 7th Annual Kīhei Charter School Hawaiian Lūʻau on Saturday, April 6 will benefit all Kīhei Charter School (KCS) athletic programs this year.

The fundraiser will be held at the Kīhei Charter School, 650 Līpoa Parkway, Kīhei, and will feature a traditional lūʻau meal, entertainment by solo artist Tarvin Makia, hula by the Hālau Hula Alapa’i I Malu Ulu ‘O Lele, and the Kīhei Charter Paddling Hālau. Kathy Collins will MC the event. All are invited to attend the night of family entertainment from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Ellen Federoff, the KCS High School director, paddling coach, and the event coordinator for the fundraiser, says that sports is part of her students’ holistic education.

“Participating in sports is important to students to give them a sense of belonging and a sense of pride,” she said. “They promote health and well-being and support academic achievement. You must be doing well in your classes to participate in a KCS sports team,” she added.

While KCS has won awards for academic achievement by its students, some may not be aware of its award-winning athletics program encompassing 11 different venues such as track and field, cross country, swimming and diving, basketball, surfing and paddling, among others.

Tickets for the Hawaiian Lūʻau that supports the school’s athletic programs are $50 in advance, $60 at the door and $25 for keiki aged 17 and under. There is also a silent auction as an additional benefit activity. Parking is free.

For more information on the event, or to donate to the Silent Auction visit https://kiheicharter.org contact Ellen Federoff at [email protected].