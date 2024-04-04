Grammy award-winning Jason Baum to keynote at Hawaiʻi STEM Conference

Jason Baum.

Grammy award-winning Maui High alumnus, Jason Baum, will be one of the keynote speakers for the 15th Annual Hawai’i STEM Conference, taking place on April 4 and 5 at the Hawai’i Convention Center in Honolulu. The Hawai’i STEM Conference is presented each year by Maui Economic Development Board’s STEMworks™ program to inspire Hawai’i middle and high school students to study and pursue careers in science, technology, engineering and math by giving them opportunities to learn directly from industry professionals.

Baum, who will speak to conference attendees about his career in creative media, is most well-known for his work as a music video producer for artists such as Beyoncé, Childish Gambino, and Sia. In addition to Baum, Hannah Grady Williams will give a keynote address. Williams, an entrepreneur and founder of d’Skills, works to equip students with the digital skills and experiences they need to succeed as AI technology continues to rapidly develop. Anthony Franscisco, former Marvel studios designer and current director of creative development for Dolphin Entertainment, will also be a featured speaker.

The Hawai’i STEM Conference, which expects more than 500 student participants this year, welcomes students from both public and independent schools, providing the opportunity for students from across the state to meet students from other schools and islands. Past Hawai’i STEM Conferences have included students and teachers from all six major Hawaiian islands as well as students from the continent.

In addition to the keynote talks, the conference will offer student and teacher professional development sessions on over 20 different STEM topics. These 1.5 hour hands-on sessions are led by industry experts. For the 2024 conference, session topics will include aerospace engineering and aviation, ChatGPT and AI, coding and cybersecurity.

Student conference attendees will also be able to participate in on-site competitions. Pre-conference competitions are currently underway and are open to all K-12 students in Hawai’i. Competition categories include video game design, anti-vaping health PSA, renewable energy innovation, ecosystem conservation, and short film production. More information on Hawai’i STEM Conference competitions can be found at https://www.hawaiistemconference.org/stemmys.

In their free time during the two day conference, students and teachers will also have the chance to talk story with industry professionals and try out new technology as part of the conference “playground,” including tech tools available for free to public school teachers through the STEMworks Lending Library. During a more structured 5×5 networking session, students and professionals will be able to chat about STEM career pathways.

More information can be found at: hawaiistemconference.org.

Maui Economic Development Board (MEDB) is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit corporation established in 1982 with a mission to diversify Maui County’s economy, building pathways to innovation, jobs, and opportunities for our residents. Through public and private sector partnerships, MEDB undertakes projects that assist growth industries with navigating and thriving in our county, educates and trains residents for new careers, and engages our community in forums that determine future economic directions.