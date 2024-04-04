Maui Weather Forecast for April 04, 2024

West Side

Today: Windy. Mostly sunny with isolated showers. Highs 74 to 84. East winds 10 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Breezy. Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows 65 to 72. East winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 50 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Friday: Breezy. Mostly sunny with isolated showers. Highs 73 to 83. East winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 50 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

South Side

Today: Sunny and windy. Highs 80 to 85. Northeast winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows 64 to 71. Northeast winds 15 to 30 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 79 to 84. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

North Shore

Today: Breezy. Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs 75 to 80 near the shore to around 63 near 5000 feet. East winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 50 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tonight: Breezy. Mostly cloudy with numerous showers. Lows around 70 near the shore to 47 to 52 near 5000 feet. East winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts to 45 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Numerous showers in the morning, then scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs 74 to 79 near the shore to around 62 near 5000 feet. East winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts to 45 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Central Maui

Today: Mostly sunny. Windy. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs 79 to 84. Northeast winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Windy. Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows 65 to 70. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Friday: Breezy. Mostly sunny with isolated showers. Highs 77 to 82. Northeast winds 20 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph in the morning. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Upcountry

Today: Breezy. Mostly sunny with scattered showers. Highs 55 to 66. East winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tonight: Breezy. Partly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows around 48 at the visitor center to around 42 at the summit. East winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Friday: Breezy. Mostly sunny with scattered showers. Highs around 59 at the visitor center to around 62 at the summit. East winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

East Maui

Today: Breezy. Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs 75 to 80 near the shore to around 63 near 5000 feet. East winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 50 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tonight: Breezy. Mostly cloudy with numerous showers. Lows around 70 near the shore to 47 to 52 near 5000 feet. East winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts to 45 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Numerous showers in the morning, then scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs 74 to 79 near the shore to around 62 near 5000 feet. East winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts to 45 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Lanai City

Today: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 69 to 78. East winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts to 50 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 64. East winds 15 to 25 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 69 to 77. East winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Kaunakakai

Today: Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs 64 to 84. East winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Windy. Isolated showers after midnight. Lows 56 to 72. East winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Friday: Windy. Mostly sunny with isolated showers. Highs 63 to 83. East winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Detailed Forecast

Synopsis

A very strong high pressure system north of the state will maintain strong and gusty trade winds through Friday. Periods of showers will favor typical windward and mountain areas, with a few showers drifting into leeward areas at times. Trade wind speeds will decrease into the moderate to breezy range this weekend. A slight drying trend remains in the forecast through the first half of next week.

Discussion

In the larger synoptic scale weather pattern, a very strong high pressure system around 1050 mb remains north of the Hawaiian Islands producing windy and gusty trade winds through Friday. A cutoff low lingers around 900 miles northwest of Kauai this evening with little impacts to island weather. Small bands of unstable looking cumulus clouds are drifting into the windward mountain slopes of each island producing passing showers over these areas. Shower activity will favor the overnight to early morning hours, with some of the stronger showers drifting into leeward areas at times. This windy and fairly wet trade wind weather pattern will continue into Friday. Wind speeds are strong enough to keep a Wind Advisory in effect for the windier areas of each island. This advisory currently runs through later this afternoon. However, these stronger trade winds may linger into Friday for some of the windier zones and the current Wind Advisory may need to be extended in time to cover these areas.

The high center will weaken and drift south over the weekend. Trade wind speeds will weaken this weekend, becoming moderate to breezy trade winds by Sunday. A cold front approaching the islands from the north early next week will break down the high pressure ridge north of the island chain, weakening the wind speeds for next week Monday and Tuesday.

Current long range model solutions show this weakening cold frontal cloud band sweeping into the islands from the north by the middle of next week. This passing front should bring another round of enhanced showers to all islands by the middle to end of next week. Trade winds will increase yet again after the frontal band passes through each island.

Aviation

Robust high pressure north of the state will continue to drive breezy to windy trades during the next couple days. MVFR cigs/vsbys will affect windward slopes and coasts at times, with a few decaying showers reaching leeward areas where VFR conditions should prevail.

AIRMET Sierra remains in effect for mountain obscuration over windward Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, Maui and Big Island. Conditions should improve on the smaller islands later this morning, but may linger through much of the day on the Big Island.

AIRMET Tango remains in effect for low level turbulence over and downwind of the terrain of all islands. This AIRMET is expected to continue for at least the next couple days.

Marine

Strong to gale-force easterly trade winds will prevail for the next couple days as an exceptionally strong 1052 mb high, currently about 1200 nm north of the islands, drifts south and gradually weakens. The Gale Warning for the windier areas around Maui and the Big Island has been extended through Friday afternoon, with a Small Craft Advisory (SCA) in effect elsewhere. As the high weakens further, trades will decline during the weekend, though SCA conditions should persist for all waters through at least Saturday. Winds will continue to decline early next week, and the SCA could be dropped entirely.

Large, trade wind generated seas will dominate for the next several days, contributing to the need for a SCA. Measurements at the NOAA and PacIOOS buoys have been holding between 11 and 14 ft overnight, and these seas continue to be dominated by trade wind swell of 10 to 13 feet at 10 seconds, and is expected to hold around here for the next couple of days. A High Surf Advisory remains in effect for east facing shores of most islands through Friday, though the elevated surf could linger into Saturday. As trade winds ease this weekend, the rough east shore surf will gradually decline, and the trade wind swell will fall to around April average Monday or Tuesday. A 4 foot, medium- period north- northeast swell mixed in with the trade wind swell seems to be on track with peaking early this morning then trending down late morning and afternoon. For southern shores, small pulses of medium- period south- southeast swell and long- period southwest swell may arrive this weekend.

Fire weather

Long-term conditions over leeward areas are drier than normal for this time of year. Though the Keetch-Byram Drought Index, measured in Honolulu, will remain well below the critical 600 mark this week, the strong and gusty trade winds will elevate the fire danger over the drier leeward areas through Friday.

HFO Watches/Warnings/Advisories

Wind Advisory until 6 PM HST this evening for windier areas of each island.

High Surf Advisory until 6 PM HST Friday for exposed east facing shores.

Small Craft Advisory until 6 AM HST Saturday for all Hawaiian Coastal Waters outside of the Gale Warning areas.

Gale Warning until 6 PM HST Friday for Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island Leeward Waters, Big Island Southeast Waters.

