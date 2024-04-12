Emergency proclamation signed as Kauaʻi deals with flooding, heavy rains

Kauaʻi is dealing with severe weather impacts due to a strong low pressure system northwest of the state that brought intense rain and flooding over the island Thursday night and into Friday. PC: (4.12.24) Radar imagery courtesy NOAA/NWS

Acting Mayor Matsuyama signs emergency proclamation

Acting Mayor Reiko Matsuyama signed an emergency proclamation on April 12, 2024, for the County of Kaua‘i due to a rain event that started April 11, and continues today.

The disaster emergency relief period shall now continue until terminated 60 days after April 12, 2024, or by a separate proclamation—whichever comes first.

The purpose of the emergency proclamation is to provide continued relief for disaster damages, losses and suffering, and to protect the health, safety and welfare of Kaua‘i residents and visitors.

An emergency proclamation has also been requested from State of Hawai‘i Gov. Josh Green.

Kauaʻi remained under a Flash Flood Warning on Friday morning. The warning and watch may be extended, dropped, or modified as conditions develop.

Rescues and Evacuations

Officials have reported multiple rescues and evacuations from cars and houses due to flooding. There are no reported injuries at this time. In addition, flooding and heavy ponding have been reported in various locations on the island. The National Weather Services advises against travel unless you flee an area subject to flooding.

Spills reported at Wastewater Treatment Plants

Due to heavy rains, crews were working to control spills at the Waimea and Wailua Wastewater Treatment Plants. Department of Health regulations require that signs be posted to notify the public of the impacted area to be avoided and disinfected. In Waimea, this area would include the emergency drainage ditch to Kikiaola Harbor and the waters within the Kikiaola Harbor. For Wailua, the potentially contaminated area would include the Lydgate Beach Park makai of the roadway, including the Kamalani Park playground and the pavilions. Crews are working on controlling Wailua’s and Waimea’s high flows. The public is asked to avoid areas of potential wastewater contamination.

Park Closures

Lydgate Beach Park is closed until further notice for safety concerns. Updates will be posted when the park reopens.

The Kalalau Trail is closed due to high stream levels.

Public School Closures

The Department of Education has canceled public school classes islandwide today due to safety concerns and closures of various roadways due to flooding and heavy ponding as a result of the Flash Flood Warning.

Kauaʻi Bus

The Kaua‘i Bus has resumed service. All paratransit trips are being canceled with the exception of critical care appointments.

Shelters

Due to residential flooding in the Kōloa and Wailua areas, the Department of Parks and Recreation has opened shelters at the Kapa‘a and Kōloa neighborhood centers. Volunteers with the American Red Cross at both locations. Officials advise residents to shelter in place unless they need to flee due to flooding.

Road Closures (as of 8 a.m., April 12, 2024)

Kaua‘i Police Dispatch has reported the following road closures:

‘Ohana Street;

Koki Road;

Kuli Rd landslide, blocking entire roadway;

Hoonana and Lāwa‘i Road, Waikomo Stream overflowing;

Akemema Road due to a small mudslide;

Olohena Road near the solar farm;

Halehaka Road due to a downed tree;

Wailaau Road;

Aloha Place;

Waihohonu Road;

Waikomo Road;

A portion of Pu‘uwai Road;

Pua Loke Street near Haleko Road due to a sinkhole and downed powerlines;

Kūhiō Highway near Hanalei Bridge;

Southbound Wailua River Bridge on Kūhiō Highway remains closed. No contraflow;

Crews are clearing debris (rocks, boulders, mud) on Kaumuali‘i Highway at mile-markers 13, 19, and 20;

Crew has cleared Kaumuali‘i at Kuli/Lauoho intersection;

Crew has cleared fallen trees at Kaumuali‘i’s intersections with Kōloa and Nuhou from travel lane;

Rice/Nawiliwili Road is closed due to mud and trees on road fronting Sonesta resort;

There were rocks on Kuamoo Road pushed to the side by KPD. We will clear as crews work their way to that area; and

Crews will push north to clear areas on Kūhiō Highway after Kūhiō Highway/ Kapa‘a Stream needs mud cleared Kuhio Highway/ Anahola has debris and mud



Various crews from the Department of Public Works Roads Maintenance Division and the Hawai‘i Department of Transportation continue to respond to issues with the County of Kaua‘i roads and the State of Hawai‘i highways.