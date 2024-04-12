Gov. Green issues emergency proclamation in response to heavy rains, flooding and landslides on Kauaʻi

Gov. Josh Green, M.D., issued an emergency proclamation today in response to the heavy rains, flooding and landslides impacting the County of Kaua‘i.

This proclamation helps to speed up the implementation of emergency management functions to protect health and safety, and allows the state to provide services, materials and facilities for emergency response efforts.

Gov. Green said, “The severe weather on Kaua‘i has caused damage to our roads, bridges, and other infrastructure. This emergency disaster proclamation will help the state and county with the emergency response to the heavy rains, flooding and landsides impacting the people of Kaua‘i.”

This action authorizes the Hawai‘i Emergency Managment Agency to take appropriate action to assist in emergency response efforts. It also authorizes the Adjutant General to activate the Hawai‘i National Guard, as deemed neccessary, to assist and aid civilian authorities in disaster relief and to provide for public safety. The proclamation suspends laws that might impede or delay the execution of emergency functions.

The disaster emergency relief period is effective today through April 22, 2024. The full proclamation can be found here.