Big Island police warn of counterfeit $100 bills circulating in East Hawaiʻi

The Hawai’i Police Department is warning the public about the recent usage of counterfeit US $100 bills in East Hawai’i within the past week. The counterfeit bills were presented to retail employees in exchange for monetary goods.

The printing of counterfeit bills and the usage of counterfeit bills to obtain goods or services is prohibited under both state and federal law and are felony offenses punishable by up to 10 years of incarceration and monetary fines.

The Hawai‘i Police Department encourages the public and retail employees to thoroughly inspect all US currency and to notify police if they come across fraudulent bills in order to prevent the monetary loss of goods or services. Taking note of individual characteristics of the person presenting the counterfeit bill along with their behavior patterns may assist law enforcement in identifying, apprehending and prosecuting suspects.

People can also protect themselves against falling susceptible to counterfeit bills by learning about the different security features of denominations of US currency at The Seven Denominations | US Currency Education Program (uscurrency.gov). If you’ve fallen victim to counterfeit bills, please contact the police department’s non-emergency line at 808-935-3311.

