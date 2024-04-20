Motherʻs Day Dinner and Show to feature Kamalei Kawaʻa from NBC’s ‘The Voice’

Event Flyer. Courtesy: Kamalei Kawa’a

An exclusive Mother’s Day Dinner and Show featuring Maui’s own Kamalei Kawaʻa, a contestant on NBC’s “The Voice,” will take place at The King Kamehameha Golf Club from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 12, 2024.

Guests are welcomed to a night of Mother’s Day festivities including a dinner buffet, hula performances by acclaimed hālau hula, and musical performances by Kamalei and special guest artists Kamaehu Kawaʻa, Jon Ako and Kūikawā.

The highlight of the evening is a performance by Maui’s very own Kamalei Kawaʻa, a GRAMMY Nominee, multi Nā Hōkū Hanohano Award winner, and contestant on NBCʻs “The Voice.” Known for his soulful voice and heartfelt lyrics, Kamalei will serenade guests with his favorite songs dedicated to mothers everywhere. Plus, he will debut a selection of original compositions live for the very first time.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Guests also will have the opportunity to shop local vendors, who have curated gifts for moms, like lei from Nā Lei Hiwa, skincare products from Goddess Glow Skincare and one-of-a-kind gifts from She Would Go and Morning Manaʻo.

General admission tickets are $140 per adult. Keiki admission tickets are $85 per child (3-10 years old) (plus processing fee). Free entry for children ages 0-2 that don’t require a seat and plate. VIP seating is sold out. Tickets are non-refundable.

Tickets can be purchased on at this link on Eventbrite.com.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

In-person tickets are also available at the following locations:

Kahului: Sparky’s Food Co. Restaurant (385 Hoʻohana St. Building 5 Unit C, Kahului, HI 96732)

Lahaina: Sparky’s Food Truck in Lahaina, located in front of Lahaina Cannery Mall)

For any additional information or questions, contact [email protected].