Maui Weather Forecast for April 22, 2024

West Side

Today: Mostly sunny then becoming partly sunny late in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Breezy. Isolated showers early in the morning, then scattered showers late in the morning. Isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 75 to 82. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Tonight: Windy. Partly cloudy with isolated showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with scattered showers after midnight. Lows 62 to 68. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Tuesday: Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Windy. Isolated showers. Highs 75 to 82. Northeast winds 20 to 25 mph becoming 10 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

South Side

Today: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 83. Northeast winds 10 to 25 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 64. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 83. Northeast winds 10 to 25 mph.

North Shore

Today: Breezy. Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs 75 to 81 near the shore to around 54 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 20 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tonight: Breezy. Mostly cloudy with numerous showers. Lows 62 to 67 near the shore to around 49 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Frequent showers in the morning, then scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs 75 to 81 near the shore to around 54 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

Central Maui

Today: Breezy. Partly sunny with isolated showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 79 to 84. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Tonight: Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Breezy. Isolated showers. Lows around 64. East winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tuesday: Breezy. Partly sunny with isolated showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 79 to 84. Northeast winds 10 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Upcountry

Today: Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Breezy. Scattered showers. Highs 51 to 70. East winds up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tonight: Breezy. Partly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows 41 to 52. East winds up to 25 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Breezy. Scattered showers. Highs 51 to 70. East winds up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

East Maui

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Today: Breezy. Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs 75 to 81 near the shore to around 54 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 20 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tonight: Breezy. Mostly cloudy with numerous showers. Lows 62 to 67 near the shore to around 49 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Frequent showers in the morning, then scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs 75 to 81 near the shore to around 54 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

Lanai City

Today: Breezy. Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 70 to 77. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 62. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

Tuesday: Breezy. Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 70 to 77. Northeast winds 10 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Kaunakakai

Today: Mostly sunny then becoming partly sunny late in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Breezy. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs 75 to 82. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Breezy. Isolated showers. Lows 59 to 68. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Breezy. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs 75 to 82. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Detailed Forecast

Synopsis

Moderate to breezy northeast to east trade winds will prevail through the week, with clouds and showers favoring windward and mauka locations overnight through the morning periods as areas of moisture move through. The trade winds may ease slightly next weekend as the ridge weakens to the north.

Discussion

Guidance remains in good agreement through the week and depicts mostly benign conditions persisting with the subtropical ridge remaining in place to the north. Moderate to breezy northeast trades will continue today, then shift out of the east tonight through Tuesday as a residual band of moisture settles southward into the area. This band of moisture will stall in the area and slowly diminish through midweek. This will support increasing windward shower coverage, with some showers making it over to our leeward sections of the smaller islands.

The breezy trades may ease slightly next weekend into early next week as the ridge weakens to the north in response to deep low pressure developing far northwest of the state near Midway.

Aviation

Moderate to breezy trade winds will prevail during the next few days as a surface high builds north of the islands. SHRA and some MVFR conds are possible for windward and mauka locations. VFR conds will prevail over leeward areas.

AIRMET Sierra is in effect for mtn obsc for windward Big Island. This may need canceled as conds improve this morning.

AIRMET Tango in effect for mod turb for all islands.

Marine

High pressure north of the state will slowly drift east and strengthen over the next several days, resulting in strengthening trade winds over the Hawaii region. A Small Craft Advisory remains in effect through Tuesday for the typical windier waters around Maui and the Big Island.

Surf heights along all shores will remain below advisory thresholds through the end of this week. A moderate, medium period north swell will decrease today before another medium period northwest swell builds into the region from late Wednesday into Thursday. Surf along east facing shores will rise and become choppy as trade winds strengthen. South facing shores will continue to see small background swell pulses through the week.

HFO Watches/Warnings/Advisories

Small Craft Advisory until 6 PM HST Tuesday for Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island Leeward Waters, Big Island Southeast Waters.

Maui Now Weather is brought to you by Blue Hawaiian Helicopters.



Check out their Maui Helicopter Tours today!