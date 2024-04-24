The Color Festival Hawaiʻi: There is Power in Color this Sunday, April 28

The Color Festival Hawaiʻi’s annual Group Color Throw. Photo Credit: Brian Berkowitz

The Color Festival Hawaiʻi, Imua Family Services’ signature friend-raiser event, emerges with spring with a blast of multi-hued rainbows on Sunday, April 28 at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center. The event is a celebration of Maui’s diverse community and the vibrancy that connects us all together. Live music, food and explosions of color are among the highlights at this open air concert.

This year’s live music includes an amazing all female line up of power house woman including Silky Sister, Sierra Carrere, Little Monarch, Rabbitt, Shea Derrick and the Full Flavor Band, Gretchen Rhodes Band each tied together with the DJ styles of DJ Sweet Beets.

Imua Family Services was born during the Polio Pandemic, a dark time in history that impacted children across Hawaiʻi and the world. Those difficult beginnings solidified the organization’s unparalleled commitment to helping children in need for the past 76 years.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Through pandemics, storms or other crises, Imua Family Services has been committed to being present for the community’s children. Children with special needs, disabilities and developmental delays are among the most vulnerable in the islands. It is crucial that, while they are struggling with the world around them, they are supported through early childhood – the most critical time of their development. Add to this dilemma the stresses that parents are facing, the anxiety of making ends meet, and the inexperience families must overcome in helping their child(ren) with health or developmental needs – the impacts can be devastating, both to the children and their families, according to organizers.

“While we cannot erase these past years, perhaps we can emerge from this shroud of darkness to seize this opportunity, revel in life’s light and colors, and catch the proverbial rainbow. The significance of rainbows as a promise of better days, of new beginnings, and of fresh starts is important to Imua Family Services’ focus on inclusion. A rainbow says that we are all included, that no one is left out, that none are left behind, and that we are all connected to the promise that it brings,” according to an event announcement.

Color Festivals originally began in India as Holi Festivals dating back to the 4th Century. Color Festivals have since spread around the world and are also known as Festivals of Color or Festivals of Love. These events signify the arrival of spring and end of winter, the victory of good over evil, and for many, a festive day to meet others, play and laugh, forgive, repair and restore relationships. Some might also find this correlates with the meaning and message of Easter. Like the coloring of Easter Eggs, a Color Festival is an artistic, creative and visual expression where people throw colors at each other and into the air until everyone is thoroughly shaded in beautiful and vibrant colors. Combined with music and dancing, it is a perfect symbol of life, love and happiness.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Tickets to the Color Festival Hawaiʻi are now available online through the Maui Arts & Cultural Center box office at www.mauiarts.org. The Sunday, April 28, 2024 opens at Noon and will culminate in a Group Color Throw at 5:30 p.m. In addition to live music, food trucks will also be in attendance. Tickets are $35, with discounted student tickets available at $25 and free entry for keiki five years old and younger.

The Color Festival Hawaiʻi is presented by Imua Family Services and co-produced by Justin Morris. Event Sponsors include Pacific Media Group Maui Health, KISS FM, Stable Road Foundation, Alaska Airlines, Hawaiʻi USA Federal Credit Union, PASHA Hawaiʻi and ProService Hawaiʻi.