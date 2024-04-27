Maui Surf Forecast for April 28, 2024

Shores Tonight Sunday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 4-6 4-6 3-5 3-5 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 East Facing 4-6 4-6 3-5 3-5

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy until 12 AM, then partly

cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.2 feet 05:25 PM HST. Low 1.0 feet 12:30 AM HST. High 1.1 feet 02:39 AM HST.

SUNDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.3 feet 10:04 AM HST. Sunrise 5:57 AM HST. Sunset 6:49 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Surf heights will remain below advisory thresholds for all shores through the forecast period. A small northwest, medium-period swell is forecast to subside this evening with only minor swells through next week. Breezy trade winds will produce choppy surf along east facing shores but will decrease as winds taper off in the coming days. Small, short-period southeast, and small medium-period south swell will continue into next week.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.