Deadline extended for Maui wildfire One ʻOhana Fund; 40 families who lost loved ones, 11 injured survivors register

Gov. Green shares details of the launch of his One ʻOhana Fund. (2.27.24) PC: screen grab courtesy Office of Gov. Josh Green.

Gov. Josh Green, M.D., announced the extension of the One ‘Ohana Fund registration deadline to May 31, 2024, with completed claim forms now due no later than July 1, 2024. This will provide survivors additional time to determine whether they want to seek compensation from the fund. The previous deadline was April 30, 2024.

Initially announced on Nov. 8, 2023, the One ‘Ohana Fund was established to help aid the recovery of families who lost a loved one as well as individuals who suffered severe injury in the devastation of last year’s wildfires. Disbursements to surviving family members who lost loved ones will be $1.5 million. Settlements for those who suffered traumatic injuries will vary.

Since the fund began accepting applications on March 1, 2024, 40 registrations have been received from families who lost loved ones, while 11 have been submitted by injured survivors.

“At the request of survivors and their attorneys, we have agreed to provide additional time for submission of claims to the fund,” said Judge Ibarra. “I believe that this is consistent with the fund’s goal of providing survivors with the option of seeking compensation.”

Contributors to the fund include: Hawaiian Electric Co. ($75M); the state of Hawai‘i ($65M); Kamehameha Schools ($17.5M); Maui County ($10M); Charter/Spectrum ($2.5M); Hawaiian Telcom ($2.5M), and West Maui Land Co. ($2.5M). Additional entities are anticipated to join in support of future phases of the One ‘Ohana Initiative.

“From its beginning, the fund was intended to provide families with a timely option that would potentially allow healing and recovery more quickly,” said Gov. Green. “I am encouraged by the number of survivors who have already submitted claims and want to respect the requests of other survivors to have additional time to determine what is right for their families.”

Honolulu-based attorney Richard M. Sakoda represents one family that has applied to the fund, and he is in communication with other families who are considering submitting claims. “We appreciate the extra time granted by Judge Ibarra to extend the deadline to submit claims to the fund. I believe that as families learn more about the uncertainties of litigation, claims to the fund will increase.”

Registration applications can be submitted online at www.mauicompensationfund.com. The site also answers frequently asked questions and provides additional information.

*Editor’s note: This post was updated from a pervious version to reflect corrections submitted regarding the number of registrations filed to date.