Disaster Recovery Center relocates from Lahaina Civic to Hyatt; state’s Community Resource Center opens at Royal Lahaina

Disaster Recovery Community Update Meeting. PC: County of Maui

The Disaster Recovery Center at Lahaina’s Civic Center Gymnasium, a vital resource for those affected by the recent wildfire tragedy, has officially closed its doors. The Hawaiʻi Emergency Management Agency (HI-EMA) expresses deep gratitude for the dedication and hard work of all involved in providing assistance and support during this challenging time.

As Lahaina transitions into a new phase of recovery, HI-EMA is pleased to announce the relocation of the DRC to the Hyatt Regency Maui Resort and Spa at 200 Nohea Kai Drive, effective Monday, April 29. The focus at this new location will be on providing essential services from Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Small Business Association.

In addition, HI-EMA is introducing the new Community Resources Center at the Royal Lahaina Resort. The center will offer vital services from state, county and community organizations to address the ongoing needs of Lahaina’s wildfire-impacted residents. “It is our collective commitment to stand together, support one another, and rebuild the community to be stronger than ever,” said James Barros, HI-EMA Administrator.

Both the DRC and CRC will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to p.m., remaining closed on Sundays.