56th Annual Makawao Parade celebrates tradition, community spirit, June 29

The Makawao Rodeo Parade returned in 2023 after three year hiatus. PC: (2023) Carl Yoshihara

The 56th Annual Makawao Parade takes place on Saturday, June 29, 2024. The Makawao Parade has long been a cherished tradition, bringing together residents, businesses and visitors to celebrate the vibrant culture and heritage of Makawao Town.

“Our heartfelt appreciation goes to our esteemed title sponsor, Alpha Inc., whose generosity and commitment to our community have set the stage for an unforgettable event,” organizers said.

This year’s sponsors include: County of Maui, Maui Economic Development Board, Pukalani Superette, KAOI, KPOA 93.5 FM, Ground Transport Inc., Maui Soda & Ice Works, Pacific Media Group, Tri Isle Inc., Makawao Public House, ʻOhana Island Grindz, Maui Brewing Co., Goodfellow Bros., Maui Toyota, Maui Oil Company, Polli’s Mexican Restaurant, Makawao Hongwanji, Munekiyo Hiraga, Lehua Builders, and Lōkahi Pacific.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The lineup features mounted and walking units, classic cars, floats, marching bands and special tributes. The 2024 Parade Marshal is Eugene DeRogo, a beloved figure in the community, known for his dedication and service. The parade will also pay loving tribute to special honoree the late Gladys Baisa, a cherished member of the Makawao community whose legacy continues to inspire.

The parade lineup is at 7 a.m., and promptly starts at 9 a.m. The parade will begin at Makawao Elementary School, and the route will wind its way through the heart of Makawao Town, turning onto Makawao Ave. and ending at the Makawao Ave./Makani Road intersection. The ever-popular Keiki Stick Horse Race offers a chance for children to participate in the festivities. Registration begins at 7:45 a.m at Designing Wahine on Baldwin Ave., with the race kicking off at 8 a.m. sharp.

There will be a live country concert on the day of the parade at the Oskie Rice Event Center starting at noon until 5 p.m. Guests are invited to bring their lawn chairs and blankets. Vendors and food will be onsite. The concert features: Jordan Soon, Wai-Knot, Hālau Keala Kahinano o Puna and Te Ohi Nui with emcee Augie T.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Tickets are required for entry. Event concert tickets are available to purchase at etix.com. For more information, go to oskiericeeventcenter.com.

“Whether you’re a community group, local business or simply an individual looking to join in the fun, there are plenty of ways to get involved,” organizers said. “Let’s come together to celebrate tradition, community spirit, and the vibrant culture of Makawao Town.”

To secure a spot in the procession or get more information and updates, visit the makawaoparade.com site or email [email protected].