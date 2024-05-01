UVSC’s 2nd Annual Trucker Dukes Memorial Dive Invasive Roundup Tournament returns June 22

PC: UVSC (Us Versus Cancer)

Maui-based nonprofit organization, UVSC (Us vs. Cancer), will hold the 2nd Annual Trucker Dukes Memorial Dive Invasive Roundup Tournament on June 22, 2024 at Rinzai Zen Mission, located on Baldwin Beach in Pāʻia.

This unique keiki spearfishing tournament aims to eradicate invasive species of fish (such as roi, taʻape and toʻau) from local reefs while also bringing the community together to raise life-saving funds in support of UVSC’s mission and programs.

UVSC’s mission is to provide hope by raising funds for individuals fighting cancer, as well as supporting cutting-edge research for a cure.

This event is held in honor and memory of Trucker Dukes, who was UVSCʻs first beneficiary in 2017.

Trucker’s family helps to organize the tournament in partnership with UVSC. His mother, Shauna Dukes said, “Trucker lived a really big little life and how we perpetuate his life forward into the future is by doing things in his honor. He was too little to spearfish, but he loved doing everything his siblings did so I know in my heart if he was still with us and 11 [years old], he would be following right behind his big brothers and sister in the water. This feels like the perfect way to honor him and raise money for a good cause.”

Dive tournament age divisions include: 7-10 years old; 11-14 years old; and 15-18 years old. All divers must be accompanied by an adult. This year, space is limited to 50 teams (i.e. 100 divers).

Diver check-in opens at 6:30 a.m., tournament start time is 8 a.m. and the final weigh-in is at 12 p.m. with an awards ceremony and prizes to follow.

To register for the tournament, become a sponsor or donate, visit uvsc.org.

This year’s tournament also includes a free, pre-event Dive Safety Training Class hosted by Freedive Safe Hawaiʻi and will feature world spearfishing champion, Justin Lee.

UVSC welcomes the community to join in the fun as spectators and participate in other event activities on land beginning at 10 a.m. Activities include: a silent auction, arts and crafts for keiki, and a resource fair with educational information and activities from other community organizations such as Fish Pono, Maui Nui Marine Resource Council, DLNR Division of Aquatic Resources, Freedive Safe Hawai’i and more. Food will also be available for purchase.

“UVSC was created to provide hope when it’s needed most and shine the light of possibility on the future for cancer fighters who are in the throes of treatment. Bringing the community together for this event reminds those who are bravely battling cancer that they are not alone—there are people that care and we are to help,” said Kandice Johns, UVSC Executive Director.

All proceeds will support UVSC’s mission and programs to provide financial assistance to individuals in Hawaiʻi struggling with their out-of-pocket treatment-related expenses and essential needs. Register and learn more at uvsc.org.