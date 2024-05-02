The County of Maui Department of Finance will hold a real property tax sale on Tuesday, May 21, 2024, to auction off properties that have been delinquent for three or more years and have received a final notice of tax sale. The sale will continue on Wednesday, May 22, 2024, if necessary.

The tax sale will be held at the Kīhei Community Center, 303 E. Līpoa St. in Kīhei. Doors will open at 8:30 a.m., with the auction beginning at 9:30 a.m.

Kīhei Community Center photo by Wendy Osher

Each parcel will be offered at the upset price (which represents the delinquent real property taxes, penalty, interest and costs associated with the tax sale) and sold to the highest bidder with a certified or cashier’s check. Those bidding at the auction must register and verify funds prior to the start of the auction. Representatives or agents of others will be required to provide notarized documents showing such authorization to bid on behalf of the parties they represent.

As of May 2, there are five properties scheduled to be sold at the tax sale. Properties may still be removed from the tax sale list if all taxes, penalties, interest and costs have been paid in full prior to the scheduled auctioning of the parcel.

More information on the tax sale, including a list of the properties being sold and Frequently Asked Questions, may be found on the County of Maui website at www.mauicounty.gov/RPT (select “Delinquent Tax Accounts”).

The list also has been posted at the Maui County Service Center, Kalana O Maui (County building), Hoapili Hale (Judiciary building), the Molokaʻi Real Property Tax Office; and the Lānaʻi Senior Center.

For more information, call the Real Property Tax Collections office at 808-270-7697.

