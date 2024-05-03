Youth surfers to compete in 20th Menehune Mayhem at Hoʻokipa this weekend

Ian Walsh Menehune Mayhem 2018. Photo credit: Ricca Studios

The 20th Annual Ian Walsh Menehune Mayhem, a free two-day surf contest for Maui’s youth ages 15 years old and younger, is taking place at Ho’okipa Beach Park all day on Saturday, May 4 and Sunday, May 5.

Live scoring, heat schedules and draws

The heat draws and a tentative heat schedule have been published, listing nearly 300 young surfers. Parents, family members and competitors will be able to watch real time scoring for every heat, as well as check results and heat draws here.

Donate surfboards or skateboards

Boards 4 Buddies will be accepting donated skate or surfboards that need a new home. They will be raffling off boards and donating extras to deserving children in underserved communities.

Additional activities

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The event features additional activities to take part in, such as creative exploration through art, music, and cultural activities along with educational centers for kids to learn the importance of being environmentally friendly and sustainable.

Recycling

This year, Maui Huliau Foundation will provide two zero-waste stations at the event. Event coordinators ask that spectators use these stations to discard all of their trash during the event. Attendees should avoid bringing disposable plastic items or unnecessary waste to the beach park and pick up any garbage they see.

Parking

Event coordinators request that spectators carpool and observe all “No Parking” areas at Ho’okipa Beach Park.