Hawaiʻi Catholic Community Foundation and Maria Lanakila Church present Spiritual and Wellness Health Fair on May 18

Maria Lanakila Church survives amidst the ashes of Lahaina Town. PC: courtesy.

In a demonstration of unity and support for the Lahaina community, the Hawaiʻi Catholic Community Foundation and Maria Lanakila Church announce the upcoming Spiritual and Wellness Health Fair on Saturday, May 18, 2024, at the Royal Lahaina Resort’s Aliʻi Ballroom from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“As the community of Lahaina continues to navigate its way forward, our parish and the Sacred Hearts School community is showing how people of faith can sustain each other, even in times of great adversity,” said Father Kuriakose Nadooparambil of Maria Lanakila Church.

The event coincides with Mental Health Awareness Month in May and aims to provide support to Lahaina wildfire survivors. Highlights include spiritual support with priests from Maui’s Catholic parishes available for individual, family and group prayer sessions. Health professionals will offer tools and resources for physical and emotional healing.

Exhibitors include: Assistance Dogs of Hawaiʻi, Catholic Charities Hawaiʻi, Hospice Maui, Maria Lanakila Church, Maui Family Support Services, Mindful Living Group, National Alliance of Mental Illness Maui, Saint Anthony of Padua Church and more.

Attendees will also discover strategies for resilience and empowerment tailored to assist individuals and families on their journey toward recovery and renewal. A Keiki Corner will feature fun activities and giveaways. The event features gift cards for the first 500 households, and a grand prize of a $1,000 Costco gift card, along with door prizes. The event also includes island-style entertainment.

Due to limited parking at the Royal Lahaina Resort, free parking and roundtrip shuttle service will be available at 2530 Kekaʻa Drive from 8:45 a.m. to 1:15 p.m.

The event is supported by Royal Lahaina Resort, Maui Economic Opportunity, and Saint Anthony of Padua Church Maui Disaster Relief.

Nonprofit organizations interested in participating as spiritual and wellness resource exhibitors at the Health Fair can contact Joseph Perreira-Boteilho at email [email protected] or call 808-244-4148 x227.