50 cats from Maui and Lānaʻi headed to new home in Silicon Valley























A total of 50 cats left the Maui Humane Society and the Lānaʻi Cat Sanctuary last week, headed to their new life in California with the Humane Society Silicon Valley. The transport was made in collaboration with Greater Good Charities.

All teams worked together to ensure the cats were safely prepped and ready to go. Representatives with the Maui Humane Society say the transport is another big step forward in its fire response efforts. These cats have either been surrendered by their former owners, have not been reclaimed, and/or have no signs of ownership.

Under the partnership, Lānaʻi Cat Sanctuary transferred more than 200 outdoor-acclimated cats to their sanctuary on Lānaʻi, in exchange for taking in 200 social cats to the Maui Humane Society.

The Humane Society Silicon Valley is welcoming in these Maui and Lānaʻi cats and placing them up for adoption or with rescue partners on the continent.

Greater Good Charities is credited with coordinating the charter flight and supervising the cats on their five hour flight to San Jose. Greater Good Charities also assisted the Maui Humane Society with a large transport of shelter pets to the continent immediately following the fires to make room for incoming fire survivors.

Maui Humane Society CEO, Dr. Lisa Labrecque provided veterinary exams and health certifications for the 35 Lānaʻi cats, while Maui Humane Society team members across various departments worked together to complete the mission.