Bank of Hawaiʻi pays full tuition for four Chaminade University graduates

With the graduation of Ryan Chang, Cindy Corpuz, KerryLynn Vea and Rita Aponte, the Bank of Hawai‘i College Assistance Program has now paid for 25 employees since 2016 to earn their college degrees, amounting to more than $2.1 million in educational costs.

This year, all four employees—Rita Aponte, Ryan Chang, Cindy Corpuz and KerryLynn Vea—received their bachelor’s degrees in business administration.

“When our College Assistance Program started, we were excited to open doors and offer our full support to employees seeking their first college degree. Eight short years later, we’re overjoyed to celebrate a total of 25 employees who have leapt at the opportunity to go back to school without the burden of tuition and completed their goal of getting their diploma,” said Sharlene Ginoza-Lee, Bank of Hawai‘i’s Chief People Officer. “Their dedication and determination while juggling work and school is an inspiration.”

Rita Aponte, Senior Manager at Bank of Hawai‘i’s People Service Center, received her degree in Business Administration from Chaminade University on Saturday evening.

“Getting my degree was something that nagged at me because I knew I could get it, but hadn’t done it yet. It wasn’t easy to come up with the money to pay for college without getting into a ton of debt while working and living on my own in Hawai‘i,” said Rita Aponte, Senior Manager at Bank of Hawai‘i’s People Service Center. “Coming to work for Bank of Hawai‘i and learning about the CAP program and how it would pay for my education has changed my life and been the biggest blessing.”

Understanding that the cost of obtaining a higher education can be a deterrent, CAP allows employees without a college degree to achieve their educational goals by paying 100% of their tuition upfront. Fees for textbooks and materials are covered, and participants are given an extra paid day off from work during final exams so they can focus on studying. With the goal of helping individuals reach their personal educational dreams, employees are not required to remain with the company upon graduation.