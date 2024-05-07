Maui youth wrestling team wins Hawaiʻi State Wrestling Championship

MTS-Nakamura Wrestling, a Wailuku wrestling club, celebrates after winning this past weekend’s 2024 Hawaiʻi State Wrestling Championship at the Lahaina Civic Center. PC: Nicole Baraoidan

MTS-Nakamura Wrestling of Wailuku took first overall at this past weekend’s 2024 Hawaiʻi State Wrestling Championship, held annually at the Lahaina Civic Center. The event drew 19 wrestling clubs statewide and nearly 500 wrestlers.

MTS-Nakamura Wrestling, led by head coaches Grant Nakamura and Kevin Grant, won overall team with 1049.5 points garnering 23 Gold, 24 Silver and 19 Bronze medals. 808 Wrestling Maui came in second with 807.5 points, Hāna Takedown third with 547 points, Nāpili Surfriders Wrestling 444, and Flow Academy of O‘ahu rounding out the top five with 345 points.

“Congratulations to all our wrestlers, parents, and coaches for a great first year,” Nakamura said. “We have been beyond blessed with the support of our families, the community, and Flowrestling who featured our Hawaiʻi State Wrestling Tournament on their worldwide wrestling platform giving Hawaiʻi Wrestling the recognition they deserve!”