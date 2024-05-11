Maui Surf Forecast for May 12, 2024

Shores Today Sunday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 4-6 3-5 3-5 3-5 West Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 South Facing 5-7 5-7 4-6 4-6 East Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3

TODAY Weather Partly sunny. Showers with isolated

thunderstorms. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds around 5 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.3 feet 09:40 AM HST. High 2.3 feet 05:42 PM HST. Sunrise 5:50 AM HST. Sunset 6:55 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Showers with isolated

thunderstorms. Low Temperature In the mid 60s. Winds East winds 5 to 10 mph.

SUNDAY Weather Mostly sunny until 12 PM, then mostly

cloudy. Scattered showers with isolated

thunderstorms. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.1 feet 10:15 AM HST. Sunrise 5:49 AM HST. Sunset 6:55 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A long-lived south swell will affect the islands this weekend. Although the swell will persist for the next several days, surf should continue to trend down as the period declines. Another series of overlapping, long-period south swells will give another sizable boost to south shore surf Wednesday through late next week.

A small, reinforcing short-period north-northwest swell will increase north and west shore surf through this morning, then decline later today into Sunday. A new small, long-period northwest swell will build Sunday night, giving north shore surf a boost early next week. Surf along east facing shores will be well below normal levels through the middle of next week.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.