Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for May 12, 2024

May 11, 2024, 8:00 PM HST
Photo Credit: Steven Mark










Shores
Today
Sunday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
4-6
3-5
3-5
3-5 




West Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




South Facing
5-7
5-7
4-6
4-6 




East Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 







TODAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Showers with isolated

                            thunderstorms. 		




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 5 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.3 feet 09:40 AM HST.




High 2.3 feet 05:42 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:50 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:55 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Showers with isolated

                            thunderstorms. 		




Low Temperature
In the mid 60s. 




Winds
East winds 5 to 10 mph. 









SUNDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny until 12 PM, then mostly

                            cloudy. Scattered showers with isolated

                            thunderstorms. 		




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 10 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.1 feet 10:15 AM HST. 











Sunrise
5:49 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:55 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A long-lived south swell will affect the islands this weekend. Although the swell will persist for the next several days, surf should continue to trend down as the period declines. Another series of overlapping, long-period south swells will give another sizable boost to south shore surf Wednesday through late next week. 


A small, reinforcing short-period north-northwest swell will increase north and west shore surf through this morning, then decline later today into Sunday. A new small, long-period northwest swell will build Sunday night, giving north shore surf a boost early next week. Surf along east facing shores will be well below normal levels through the middle of next week. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.



				  Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.



				  Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
