Maui Surf Forecast for May 12, 2024
|Shores
|Today
|Sunday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|4-6
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|West Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|South Facing
|5-7
|5-7
|4-6
|4-6
|East Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|Weather
|Partly sunny. Showers with isolated
thunderstorms.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 5 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|5:50 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:55 PM HST.
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy. Showers with isolated
thunderstorms.
|Low Temperature
|In the mid 60s.
|Winds
|East winds 5 to 10 mph.
|Weather
|Mostly sunny until 12 PM, then mostly
cloudy. Scattered showers with isolated
thunderstorms.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 10 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|5:49 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:55 PM HST.
Swell Summary
A long-lived south swell will affect the islands this weekend. Although the swell will persist for the next several days, surf should continue to trend down as the period declines. Another series of overlapping, long-period south swells will give another sizable boost to south shore surf Wednesday through late next week.
A small, reinforcing short-period north-northwest swell will increase north and west shore surf through this morning, then decline later today into Sunday. A new small, long-period northwest swell will build Sunday night, giving north shore surf a boost early next week. Surf along east facing shores will be well below normal levels through the middle of next week.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.
Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.
Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.
Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com