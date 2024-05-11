Maui Non-Congregate Sheltering Program extended to June 10, 2024

The Federal Emergency Management Agency has approved the State of Hawaiʻi’s request for a final 30-day extension of the temporary emergency Non-Congregate Sheltering (NCS) program, which has been in operation for nearly 10 months. The program is now set to end on June 10, 2024.

State officials report that as of May 13, 2024, more than 85% of individuals and families in the NCS program will have successfully transitioned into intermediate housing solutions. With approximately 100 households per week moving into FEMA direct lease units, state housing solutions, and independent housing options, fewer than 600 displaced households (comprising less than 1,500 individuals) remain in the program.

“We understand that transitioning out of NCS can be a challenging process, and we want to ensure that all households have the necessary support to find suitable housing options,” said James Barros, Administrator of the Hawaiʻi Emergency Management Agency.

Colonel (Retired) James DS. Barros assumed the post of Administrator for the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency (HI-EMA). PC: Office of the Governor

“New temporary housing sites are being developed, and community and government partners are working together to provide innovative solutions, creating more opportunities for safe and stable long-term housing in the coming weeks and months,” according to a news release. The Red Cross Shelter Resident Transition teams are actively engaging with clients whose homes have been deemed habitable by the county and state to address any barriers to a safe return.

Looking ahead, the Red Cross and government partners are collaborating to ensure that client households are supported in transitioning out of the temporary emergency NCS program by June 10, 2024. To facilitate this transition, households currently residing in condos not eligible for FEMA Direct Leasing or the State’s Rental Assistance Program will be moved to NCS hotel sites beginning May 16, 2024.

Additionally, the state will be hosting two housing resource fairs, to provide opportunities to learn about available housing resources, connect with housing providers, and get assistance in finding a suitable housing solution. Representatives from various agencies and organizations will be on hand to offer guidance and support to all attendees.

Upcoming housing fairs will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and are scheduled for:

Saturday, May 18, 2024 – Hyatt Maui Regency Resort & Spa

Saturday, June 1, 2024 – Royal Lahaina Resort

The State and ARC urge all survivors in NCS to take advantage of this final extension and work closely with the task force to find a safe and secure housing option.

“Our priority is to ensure that everyone has access to the support they need to regain stability and normalcy in their lives,” said Barros.