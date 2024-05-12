Artist 2 Artist returns to MACC with Jerry Santos on May 17

Artist 2 Artist concert on Friday, May 17. (L-R) Henry Kapono, Josh Kahula, Jerry Santos. Photos Courtesy of Maui Arts & Cultural Center.

In another installment of the Artist 2 Artist concert series, beloved musician Henry Kapono will join forces with Jerry Santos of the legendary band, Olomana. The special guest will be Maui’s own Josh Kahula, the lead singer of Nuff Sedd.

The concert will take place at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center’s (MACC’s) McCoy Studio Theater on May 17. Pre-concert food and beverages begin at 5:30 p.m. (view the menu by clicking here). The show starts at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are on sale online only for $45, $55 and $75 (plus applicable fees). MACC member discount of 10% applies. Purchase tickets here.

The MACC will be collecting donations for the Maui Food Bank during this event. Patrons are asked to bring needed items for those impacted by the wildfires. Donation bins will be located near the MACC’s main entry gates.

Ticket holders who bring donations will have the opportunity to enter a drawing to win a private backstage meet and greet/photo opportunity with Henry Kapono and Jerry Santos as well as an autographed artist merchandise bundle.

Henry Kapono. Courtesy photo

Henry Kapono rose to immense popularity with the phenomenon of Cecilio & Kapono (aka C&K) as half of the duo with Cecilio Rodriguez. They helped forge the sound of ‘70s Island music, with laid-back contemporary rock that voiced the feelings of an entire generation in Hawai‛i. Today, he is one of Hawai‘i’s most popular recording artists and presides over Kapono Inc, one of Hawai‘i’s top multi-function entertainment companies. Kapono is equally known for his community support and philanthropic endeavors, recently launching the “The Henry Kapono Foundation” in 2018 whose mission is to “Support the music and arts community and by giving with Aloha.”

Native Hawaiian Kapono is a Grammy-nominated, multiple award-winning singer and songwriter and the winner of 21 Nā Hōkū Hanohano Awards including Best Contemporary Album of the Year and, by public vote, Favorite Entertainer of the Year.

Jerry Santos began his legacy in 1973 with the Hawaiian musical group Olomana and has maintained an influential presence on the Hawai‘i music scene. Born and raised on the windward side of Oʻahu and a graduate of The Kamehameha Schools, Santos established himself early on as one of Hawai‘i’s most prolific songwriters. As a founding member and lead singer of the legendary group, Olomana, Santos helped create a unique and easily recognizable musical style, blending Hawaiian music with contemporary rhythms.

Santos has performed worldwide, and the Hawai‘i musical community has recognized his work with numerous Nā Hōkū Hanohano Awards, including the prestigious Moe Keale “Aloha Is” award for his charitable work in the community. He is the Lifetime Achievement Award recipient from the Hawai‘i Academy of Recording Arts and was inducted into the Hawaiian Music Hall of Fame. Whether performing as a soloist or with his group Olomana, Jerry Santos remains firmly rooted as one of Hawai‘i’s most beloved and iconic recording artists who generates music from the heart with Aloha.

Joshua Kahula. Courtesy photo

Josh Kahula was born and raised in Maui, where he currently lives with his wife and kids in Lahaina, Maui. Although the Maui fires have devastated their home town, there’s hope that it will rise again from the ashes.

After the recent wild fires in Lahaina, Joshua helped to co-write the song “E Ola Maui” for Maui. This song gives hope that one day Lahaina will rebuild back to a beautiful place. The proceeds of E Ola Maui are donated to help benefit the residents of Maui.

One of Joshua’s main goals is to share the “aloha state of mind” in his life and music. A versatile entertainer, Joshua performs solo and is a founding member of Maui bands: Hoʻomau, Nuff Sedd, Pono, and Kahālāwai. He has also played music with some of Hawaiˈi’s elite performers like Kealiʻi Reichel, Kalani Pe’a, Napua Greig and Fiji. He also has shared the stage with Prince, Huey Lewis & the News and The Wailers.

The upcoming concert is a continuation of the Artist 2 Artist series with host Henry Kapono.