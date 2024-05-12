BIA Hawaiʻi announces $100K education grant to support construction industry’s future workforce

Construction workers. Courtesy: CIM

The Building Industry Association (BIA) of Hawaiʻi has announced a strategic partnership with the Harry and Jeanette Weinberg Foundation to support the Youth Build Green Pre-Apprenticeship Construction Training Program (Green PACT). The $100,000 funding will support the building industry’s future workforce.

The Green PACT training program is designed to equip unemployed and underemployed young adults with the knowledge and skills necessary for environmentally friendly construction employment in a training environment with financial support that allows underprivileged students to concentrate on their learning. The program intends to facilitate an equitable and inclusionary transition into the workforce for underprivileged students, thus creating more access to the trades and a diverse and inclusive skilled workforce.

Each Green PACT training spans three months and will accommodate two student group cohort trainings: 12 students in the fiscal year 24 cohort and eight students in the FY25 cohort for a total training initiative of 20 students and 2,500 training hours.

“BIA is committed to providing educational training opportunities to support our ongoing commitment to fostering the growth and development of the construction industry and empowering the youth of Hawaiʻi,” said Roseann Freitas, CEO of BIA Hawaiʻi. “BIA is proud to unveil our Green PACT program set to make a profound impact in 2024 and 2025. This program is a cornerstone of BIA’s educational initiatives offering participants an opportunity to earn nationally recognized certificates, further enhancing their career readiness and increasing their employability in the construction sector.”