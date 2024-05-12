Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for May 13, 2024

May 12, 2024, 8:00 PM HST
Photo Credit: Heather Salanti










Shores
Tonight
Monday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
3-5
3-5
4-6
4-6 




West Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




South Facing
3-5
3-5
3-5
3-5 




East Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 







TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.1 feet 06:41 PM HST.
















MONDAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 10 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.1 feet 10:55 AM HST. 











Sunrise
5:49 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:56 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Surf along south facing shores will slowly decline into Monday. However, by Monday night another series of overlapping, long- period south swells will begin moving into the islands. An additional reinforcing south swell will arrive on Wednesday, giving another noticeable boost to south shore surf through the rest of the week. 


A small, long-period northwest swell will build tonight, peak on Monday, and then slowly decline Tuesday, giving north shore surf a boost for the next couple of days. A series of small reinforcing northwest swells will keep some small surf moving into north facing shores Wednesday into the weekend. 


Surf along east facing shores will remain well below normal levels through late this week. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.


				  Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.


				  Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.



				  Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
