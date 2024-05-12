The Shops at Wailea announces Mother’s Day giveaway and May entertainment lineup

The Shops at Wailea offers free concerts in its performance area. PC: The Shops at Wailea

This past Friday, The Shops at Wailea announced the lucky winner of its Mother’s Day Social Media Giveaway, who will receive prizes from Moonbow, Enchantress & Freeborne Gallery, Tommy Bahama, Martin & MacArthur, Na Hoku, Keliki, Crazy Shirts, Honolulu Cookie Company, Waikiki Brewing Company, Johnny Was, Blue Ginger, Volcom, Cariloha, Maui Matcha, and Soha Living.

To follow up the giveaway, the Shops at Wailea is hosting several events for May for visitors and residents, including a limited-time gift with purchase until the end of the month, concerts, activities and entertainment.

From May 10 to May 31, guests can receive a complimentary Maui Lokelani Rose tote bag when they spend $250 or more at stores and restaurants at The Shops at Wailea. To redeem, guests can go to redemption centers such as 120% Lino, Volcom and Cariloha.

The Shops at Wailea also hosts activities all month, including coconut frond weaving, ʻukulele lessons and more. A full list of scheduled events can be found at The Shops at Wailea online calendar.

May Entertainment

Wailea Wednesdays – Music enthusiasts can visit The Shops at Wailea on Wednesdays when local musicians perform for guests from 4:30 to 6 p.m. May is filled with captivating melodies including Nevah Too Late on May 15, Larry Endrina on May 22, and Greg Dipiazza & Katz on the May 29.

– Music enthusiasts can visit The Shops at Wailea on Wednesdays when local musicians perform for guests from 4:30 to 6 p.m. May is filled with captivating melodies including Nevah Too Late on May 15, Larry Endrina on May 22, and Greg Dipiazza & Katz on the May 29. Ke Kani Hone O Wailea (concert series) – Visitors and locals alike can immerse in the enchanting melodies of Hawaiian music as they experience Weldon Kekauoha in a captivating live concert on Friday, May 24, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. This event aims to support the Hawaiʻi Community Foundation, which oversees a diverse range of funds, including over 300 scholarship funds, established by donors seeking to make a positive impact on lives and communities.