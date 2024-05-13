UHMC accounting instructor honored with Regents’ Medal for Excellence in Teaching

Aubrey Weston is an instructor and coordinator for UH Maui College’s accounting program.

Aubrey Weston, an instructor and accounting program coordinator at the University of Hawaiʻi Maui College, was among 14 UH faculty members from across the state awarded the Regents’ Medal for Excellence in Teaching.

“Congratulations to our world-class honorees who have demonstrated outstanding excellence in teaching and scholarship,” said UH President David Lassner. “These remarkable educators improve and inspire students, colleagues and communities through their innovation, hard work and service.”

The Regents’ Medal for Excellence in Teaching recognizes faculty who exhibit an extraordinary level of subject mastery and scholarship, teaching effectiveness and creativity, and personal values beneficial to students.

UH administrators say Weston’s commitment to teaching is evident in the numerous nominations she received for the award for teaching excellence.

Students have praised Weston for her willingness to go above and beyond to support their learning journey. A student said, “Her enthusiasm for teaching shines through as she acts not only as a professor but also as a mentor, guiding students through complex concepts with clarity and patience.”

Weston’s organizational skills and professionalism create a conducive learning environment, where students can easily navigate course materials and assignments. Her creativity makes learning enjoyable and engaging for her students, according to UH administrators

A student said, “I can say that I love taking accounting, and this is 100% thanks to Aubrey.”

Others recognized with the UH Regents’ Medal for Excellence in Teaching were:

Carina Chernisky , public services librarian, UH West Oʻahu

, public services librarian, UH West Oʻahu Sothy Eng , associate professor of human development and family studies, College of Tropical Agriculture & Human Resources, UH Mānoa

, associate professor of human development and family studies, College of Tropical Agriculture & Human Resources, UH Mānoa Kerry Inglis , professor of history, College of Arts and Sciences, UH Hilo

, professor of history, College of Arts and Sciences, UH Hilo Kristiana Kahakauwila , associate professor of English, College of Arts, Languages & Letters, UH Mānoa

, associate professor of English, College of Arts, Languages & Letters, UH Mānoa Martina Kamaka, associate professor in the John A. Burns School of Medicine’s Native Hawaiian Center of Excellence, UH Mānoa

associate professor in the John A. Burns School of Medicine’s Native Hawaiian Center of Excellence, UH Mānoa Jenny Kelly , of animal science and veterinary technician program director, Windward Community College.

, of animal science and veterinary technician program director, Windward Community College. Emily Moody , assistant professor of graphic design, Kapiʻolani Community College

, assistant professor of graphic design, Kapiʻolani Community College Steven Nakata , assistant professor and chair of the culinary department, KauaÊ »i Community College

assistant professor and chair of the culinary department, KauaÊ »i Community College Michael T. Oishi , associate professor of English literature at Leeward Community College

, associate professor of English literature at Leeward Community College Mitchell Okamura , assistant professor of speech, Honolulu Community College

, assistant professor of speech, Honolulu Community College Nicole Reyes, associate professor of educational administration, College of Education, UH Mānoa

associate professor of educational administration, College of Education, UH Mānoa Stephanie Teves , associate professor, department of women, gender and sexuality studies, College of Social Sciences, UH Mānoa

, associate professor, department of women, gender and sexuality studies, College of Social Sciences, UH Mānoa Richard Wallsgrove, associate professor, William S. Richardson School of Law, UH Mānoa.

In addition to the Regents’ teaching awards, three faculty received the Regents’ Medal for Excellence in Research, and six UH teachers wereed with the Frances Davis Award for Excellence in Undergraduate Teaching. A Windward Community College assistant professor has won the Masaki and Momoe Kunimoto Memorial Award for Outstanding Contributions to Vocational Education.

The Regents’ Medal for Excellence in Research recognizes a faculty member’s scholarly contributions that expand the boundaries of knowledge and enrich the lives of all in the community, nation and the world, was awarded to:

Benjamin Shappee , astronomer, Institute for Astronomy, UH Mānoa

, astronomer, Institute for Astronomy, UH Mānoa Malte Stuecker , assistant professor in the International Pacific Research Center in the School of Ocean and Earth Science and Technology, UH Mānoa

, assistant professor in the International Pacific Research Center in the School of Ocean and Earth Science and Technology, UH Mānoa Donald Womack , professor of music in the College of Arts, Languages & Letters, UH Mānoa

, professor of music in the College of Arts, Languages & Letters, UH Mānoa

The Frances Davis Award for Excellence in Undergraduate Teaching recognizes dedication and demonstrated excellence as teachers of undergraduate students. It was established as a memorial to the late Frances Davis, who taught mathematics at Leeward Community College and UH Mānoa for 19 years. This year’s awardees are:

Bonnie Bittman , assistant professor of secondary social studies education, UH West Oʻahu

, assistant professor of secondary social studies education, UH West Oʻahu Imelda Gasmen , instructor, Indo-Pacific languages & literatures, College of Arts, Languages & Letters, UH Mānoa

, instructor, Indo-Pacific languages & literatures, College of Arts, Languages & Letters, UH Mānoa Maximillian Soares Miehlstei , graduate student, psychology, College of Social Sciences, UH Mānoa

, assistant professor of speech, Honolulu Community College Stephen Taylor , professor of physical sciences, Kauaʻi Community College

, professor of physical sciences, Kauaʻi Community College Jennifer Turner, assistant professor of psychology, College of Arts and Sciences, UH Hilo

The Masaki and Momoe Kunimoto Memorial Award for Outstanding Contributions to Vocational Education rewards outstanding achievement and significant contribution to vocational and technical education by a community college faculty member or student. The award was established by family members to honor the namesakes’ role in development of the food industry in Hawai‘i. This year’s winner is: