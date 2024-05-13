Bill advances to governor for invasive pest control and biosecurity

Members of the Maui Invasive Species spray to control invasive coqui frogs in December 2020. House Bill 2619 has been sent to Gov. Josh Green to assist the Hawai‘i Department of Agriculture with its invasive pest control and biosecurity efforts. File photo: Maui Invasive Species Committee.

Lawmakers have unanimously passed and sent to Gov. Josh Green a bill for the Hawai‘i Department of Agriculture to lead and coordinate the state’s invasive pest control and biosecurity efforts.

House Bill 2619 also requires the department to post on its website real-time updates on pest infestations, including date, location, actions performed, and names of staff and organizations involved. The posted information allows the public to know exactly who to contact in the department if the problem isn’t being addressed. The bill also provides funding to each county as a grant-in-aid, subject to a county match, for the implementation of feral chicken control programs.

The bill was drafted in response to increased awareness and concern about Hawai‘i’s invasive species and the widespread damage they inflict on the environment.

The bill appropriates nearly $20 million to the Department of Agriculture to assist in the administration and implementation of its Biosecurity Program, including 44 new positions. The bill also adds 22 new Plant Quarantine Branch inspectors to oversee plant materials, which is critical to mitigate the transportation of invasive pests.

Senate Agriculture and Environment Committee Chair Senator Mike Gabbard, who introduced the companion bill, Senate Bill 2419, said: “I’m excited to see this biosecurity bill on its way to the governor’s desk to be signed into law.”

“After many years of demanding our state do more to support agriculture and help the people of Hawai‘i regarding invasive species, we’re finally putting our money where our mouth is,” Gabbard said. “In my humble opinion, this bill is a masterpiece . . . Indeed, it’s been a long time coming.”

Under current law, the Department of Agriculture is required to implement a comprehensive biosecurity program to control and prevent increasing threats of pests and prohibited or restricted organisms without a permit from spreading throughout the state. While inspections are critical, increasing the state’s ability to prevent the entry of high-risk products would enhance its ability to mitigate and manage invasive pests. This is important not only to protect the state’s fragile environment, but also to grow Hawaiʻi’s local agricultural industries and to increase levels of self-sufficiency and sustainability.