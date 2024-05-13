Maui Surf Forecast for May 14, 2024

Shores Tonight Tuesday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 4-6 3-5 2-4 2-4 West Facing 1-3 1-3 0-2 0-2 South Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 3-5 East Facing 2-4 2-4 1-3 1-3

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.0 feet 07:49 PM HST.

TUESDAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds around 5 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.4 feet 11:50 AM HST. Sunrise 5:48 AM HST. Sunset 6:56 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Surf along south facing shores will remain small overnight. A series of overlapping, long-period south swells will arrive tomorrow afternoon and persist through the weekend. This will be a long lived south shore event, with multiple overlapping pulses.

A small, long-period northwest swell will slowly decline through Tuesday. A new north-northwest swell will then arrive on Wednesday bringing moderate sized surf to north facing shores Wednesday night through Friday. There is the potential for a High Surf Advisory Thursday and early Friday.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

West facing shores will see an uptick over the same period with north and also south swell wrap. Surf along east facing shores will remain well below normal levels through the weekend.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.