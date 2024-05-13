Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for May 14, 2024

May 13, 2024, 8:00 PM HST
Shores
Tonight
Tuesday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
4-6
3-5
2-4
2-4 




West Facing
1-3
1-3
0-2
0-2 




South Facing
3-5
3-5
3-5
3-5 




East Facing
2-4
2-4
1-3
1-3 







TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
East winds 5 to 10 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.0 feet 07:49 PM HST.
















TUESDAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 5 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.4 feet 11:50 AM HST. 











Sunrise
5:48 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:56 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Surf along south facing shores will remain small overnight. A series of overlapping, long-period south swells will arrive tomorrow afternoon and persist through the weekend. This will be a long lived south shore event, with multiple overlapping pulses. 


A small, long-period northwest swell will slowly decline through Tuesday. A new north-northwest swell will then arrive on Wednesday bringing moderate sized surf to north facing shores Wednesday night through Friday. There is the potential for a High Surf Advisory Thursday and early Friday. 


West facing shores will see an uptick over the same period with north and also south swell wrap. Surf along east facing shores will remain well below normal levels through the weekend. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.


				  Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.


				  Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.



				  Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
