Maui Surf Forecast for May 14, 2024
|Shores
|Tonight
|Tuesday
|Surf
|Surf
|PM
|AM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|4-6
|3-5
|2-4
|2-4
|West Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|0-2
|0-2
|South Facing
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|East Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|1-3
|1-3
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the upper 60s.
|Winds
|East winds 5 to 10 mph.
|
|Weather
|Partly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 5 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|5:48 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:56 PM HST.
Swell Summary
Surf along south facing shores will remain small overnight. A series of overlapping, long-period south swells will arrive tomorrow afternoon and persist through the weekend. This will be a long lived south shore event, with multiple overlapping pulses.
A small, long-period northwest swell will slowly decline through Tuesday. A new north-northwest swell will then arrive on Wednesday bringing moderate sized surf to north facing shores Wednesday night through Friday. There is the potential for a High Surf Advisory Thursday and early Friday.
West facing shores will see an uptick over the same period with north and also south swell wrap. Surf along east facing shores will remain well below normal levels through the weekend.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.
Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.
Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.
Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com