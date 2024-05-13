Update: Maui Flood Warning until 5:15 p.m.

Enhanced radar (5.13.24, 3 p.m.) PC: NOAA/NWS

Maui Flood Warning until 5:15 p.m.

Update: 2:52 p.m., May 13, 2024

The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Warning for the island of Maui until 5:15 p.m. At 2:52 p.m., radar showed very heavy rain over leeward west Maui near Kula and Kēōkea, moving slowly west toward Wailea. The heaviest showers are producing rain rates near 3 inches per hour.

Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly, especially in normally dry gulches that flow through Wailea. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include: Kīhei, Kēōkea, Kula, ʻUlupalakua, Wailea, Mākena, Pukalani, Makawao and Haleakalā National Park.

As a precaution, the public is advised to stay away from streams, rivers, drainage ditches, and culverts, even if they are currently dry. The heavy rains may cause rock and mudslides in steep terrain areas.

This warning may need to be extended beyond 5:15 p.m. if flooding persists. This Flash Flood Warning replaces the previously issued Flood Advisory that was in effect for The island of Maui in Maui County.

Enhanced radar (5.13.24, 2:20 p.m.) PC: NOAA/NWS

Maui Flood Advisory until 5:15 p.m.

Update: 2:14 p.m., May 13, 2024

The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Advisory for the island of Maui until 5:15 p.m. At 2:11 p.m., radar showed heavy rain over upslope areas of leeward west Maui near Kula and Kēōkea, with rain falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour. Some locations that will experience flooding include: Kīhei, Kēōkea, Kula, ʻUlupalakua, Wailea, Mākena, Pukalani, Makawao and Haleakalā National Park.

The public is advised to stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low-lying areas prone to flooding. Rainfall and runoff will also cause hazardous driving conditions due to ponding, reduced visibility and poor braking action. This advisory may need to be extended beyond 5:15 p.m. if flooding persists.

Molokaʻi Flood Advisory canceled

Update: 12 p.m. May 13, 2024

The Flood Advisory for Molokaʻi was canceled at 12 p.m. Radar shows that the heavy rain has diminished. The NWS reports that flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat to the area.

Enhanced radar, May 13, 2024 (11:12 a.m.) PC: NOAA/NWS.

Update: 10:31 a.m. May 13, 2024

The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Advisory for the island of Molokaʻi in Maui County until 1:30 p.m.

At 10:28 a.m., radar showed heavy rain over the east Molokaʻi mountains, falling at a rate of up to 2 inches per hour. The Hālawa Stream gauge showed a rapid rise and flooding will be possible downstream of the mountain. Additional heavy showers will be possible through the day.

Some locations that will experience flooding include: Pūkoʻo, Hālawa Valley, ʻUalapuʻe and Kamalō.

As a precaution, the public is asked to stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone to flooding.

This advisory may need to be extended beyond 1:30 p.m. if flooding persists.